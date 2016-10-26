Camp Yeakey named Marshall S. Snow Professor

Carol Camp Yeakey, a professor of education, of urban studies, of international and area studies, and of American culture studies, all in Arts & Sciences, has been named the Marshall S. Snow Professor in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Camp Yeakey, founding director of the Interdisciplinary Program in Urban Studies and the Center on Urban Research and Public Policy at Washington University, was installed at a ceremony held Sept. 13 in Holmes Lounge.

“Endowed professorships recognize the scholarly contributions of our outstanding faculty,” Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton said at the installation. “Professor Camp Yeakey is a distinguished intellectual with a well-deserved reputation for excellence in teaching and research in education and urban policy. She has already accomplished a great deal to advance our knowledge of organizational politics and social welfare as it pertains to children, youth and families. Her scholarship brings distinction to Washington University.”

Camp Yeakey was born in Chicago and earned her doctorate in social policy from Northwestern University. She has published in national and international social science research journals and authored or co-edited 16 books.

A faculty scholar in the Institute for Public Health, her research focuses on organizational politics and social welfare policy as it pertains to children, young adults and families in urban areas. Her research examines the social, political, economic and cultural patterns and policies that evolve as human groups vie for scarce resources in dense urban environments.

“Professor Camp Yeakey is an exceptional scholar who has made outstanding contributions to education research, theory, practice and policy,” said Barbara Schaal, dean of the faculty of Arts & Sciences and the Mary-Dell Chilton Distinguished Professor. “Her work has had an incredible impact on her field, and it’s an honor to have her on our faculty.”

Among her research awards and fellowships, Camp Yeakey has been a Rockefeller Fellow and a Bush Fellow at the Bush Center for Child Development and Social Policy in the Department of Psychology at Yale University. She is a Ford Fellow of the National Academy of Education and a Dartmouth Fellow at the Center for the Study of Comparative Politics and Inter-group Relations in the Dartmouth College Department of Sociology.

Camp Yeakey was elected a member of the National Academy of Education in 2016. She received a 2004 fellowship from the American Council on Education, the Distinguished 2010 Career Contribution to Research Award by the American Education Research Association, and was elected in 2013 as a fellow of the American Educational Research Association.

She has served as senior research scientist at the Kellogg Foundation, the Children’s Defense Fund, the College Board, the Josiah Macy Foundation and the Educational Testing Service, among others.

Camp Yeakey has presented her research at national and international venues including Oxford University, Cambridge University, the University of Cape Town, Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Kunming University of Science and Technology, Korea National University, Universita di Bologna, St. Petersburg State University, Aristotle University, the Rockefeller Foundation Study Center, Villa Serbelloni, the Center for Strategic Urban Research at the University of Copenhagen, Universidade de São Paulo and the University of Paris, Sorbonne.

She is a member of several editorial boards, a reviewer for government and nongovernment funding agencies, and a research consultant for the Economic and Social Research Council in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands Organization for Scientific Research, and the São Paulo Research Foundation, among others.

About the Snow Professorship

Established in 2002, the Snow Professorship honors a former professor whose distinguished career at Washington University spanned more than four decades and whose wisdom and guidance benefited Arts & Sciences during its earliest stages of development.

Marshall S. Snow was born in 1842. After graduating from Harvard University in 1865, he spent several years teaching at the University of Nashville. After coming to Washington University in 1870 as professor of belles lettres, he was appointed the first full-time professor of history in 1874, a position he held until his retirement in 1912.

In 1871, he was named the first dean of Arts & Sciences, serving in this position for almost 40 years. During his years as dean, he also served twice as acting chancellor, from 1887 to 1891 and again in 1907.

Dean Snow maintained a full teaching schedule during most of his time as dean. He also authored a number of respected publications, including a monograph on St. Louis municipal government. Active in the community, he was one of the founders and officers of the University Club, and he served as president of the Missouri Historical Society from 1894 to 1900. Snow died in 1916.

Funding for the professorship was provided by the Kate M. Gregg Faculty Development Fund and by gifts to Arts & Sciences during the Campaign for Washington University.