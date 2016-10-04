Epstein named visiting professor at University of Bergen

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Lee Epstein, the Ethan A. H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, has accepted a visiting professor appointment in comparative politics and in law at University of Bergen in Bergen, Norway. The appointment began Oct. 1.

For more information, visit the University of Bergen website.