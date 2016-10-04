Epstein named visiting professor at University of Bergen

Lee Epstein, the Ethan A. H. Shepley Distinguished University Professor at Washington University in St. Louis, has accepted a visiting professor appointment in comparative politics and in law at University of Bergen in Bergen, Norway. The appointment began Oct. 1.
For more information, visit the University of Bergen website.
