More than 300 to take part in graduation ceremony this weekend

More than 300 Washington University in St. Louis degree candidates will take part in the December Recognition Ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in Graham Chapel.

The ceremony will be led by Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and will include an address by Mary Stillman, founder of Hawthorn Leadership School for Girls, the region’s only all-girls charter school. Now in its second year, Hawthorn offers a curriculum focused on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) for girls in sixth, seventh and eighth grade. Washington University is Hawthorn’s sponsor.

John Drobak, the George Alexander Madill Professor of Real Property and Equity Jurisprudence in the School of Law and professor of economics in Arts & Sciences, will serve as grand marshal.

Additional seating will be available in nearby Edison Theatre. In addition, the ceremony will be streamed on the Commencement homepage.

A reception for candidates and their guests will follow at the Danforth University Center.

This year’s class of graduates boasts outstanding students from across disciplines. To learn more and read some of their stories, visit the Class Acts page.