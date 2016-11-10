Dance Marathon returns with Beyonce, rave hours

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Fundraiser also will honor 'Miracle children' who died and organizer Maggie Ryan

Dance Marathon is a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals and a celebration of the “Miracle families” who have overcome devastating illnesses.

But past organizer Maggie Ryan also believed Dance Marathon should honor children who did not survive. This year, it will.

“To Maggie, it was important to take a moment to reflect on why we are all here,” said Delaney Earley, co-executive director of Dance Marathon. “There are amazing stories of success and support, but there also are stories of loss. We want to pay tribute to those young lives, as well as Maggie’s.”

Dance Marathon When: Noon to midnight Saturday, Nov. 12

Where: Tisch Commons, Danforth University Center

More info: dm.wustl.edu

Ryan died in a car accident May 22, 2016, just two days after earning degrees in anthropology and in women, gender and sexuality studies, both in Arts & Sciences, from Washington University in St. Louis. As a member of Dance Marathon, she loved dressing up in crazy costumes and dancing the night away with friends.

“She made it fun for everyone around her,” Earley said.

This year’s 12-hour dance party, starting at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, also will be a blast with food, music, performances from student groups and themed dance hours. New this year will be the Beyonce Hour at 9 p.m., featuring a Miracle Kids lemonade stand, and a rave hour with glow sticks and a light show at 10 p.m.

Now in its 18th year, Dance Marathon has raised more than $1.5 million for the two member pediatric hospitals of the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis: St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Medical Center.