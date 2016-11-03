The Ontology of Influence

Since joining the Washington University faculty in 1986, artist Ron Leax has built a national reputation for rigorous yet playful sculptures and installations that explore the natural world while interrogating the language and concepts we use to describe it. In Leax’s work, the familiar taxonomies of empirical knowledge — books, catalogues, sample libraries — are overwhelmed by the very forces they seek to master.
This fall, more than three dozen alumni of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts, where Leax serves as the Halsey C. Ives Professor of Art, contributed artworks to “Ontology of Influence.” Curated by Arny Nadler (BDFA ’91), associate professor and chair of undergraduate art, the exhibition pays homage to Leax, who will retire at the end of the semester, and to the concepts, approaches and aesthetic concerns he helped to pioneer.
In addition to Leax and Nadler, contributors include: Liza Simmons Allen, Michael Alm, Michael Amter, Yu Araki, J.E. Baker, Jennifer Behr, Emily Church, Christina Cosio, Jill Downen, Steven Garen, Alan Griswold, Liz Guilmet, Cassie Hamrick, Anna Hegarty, Ann Hirsch, Takashi Horisaki, Violet Juno, Colin Keefe, Dwyer Kilcollin, Noah Kirby, Elana Mann, Alison McNulty, Ian Monroe, Lavar Munroe, Erik Peterson, Maya Portner, Stephanie Schlaifer, Katy Scoggin, Zak Smoker, Lindsey Stouffer, Amanda Thatch, Ling-Wen Tsai, B.J. Vogt, Ian Weaver, Alan Wiener, and Michael Williams.
“Ontology of Influence” remains on view through Nov. 12 in the Des Lee Gallery, 1627 Washington Ave. Gallery hours are 1-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and by appointment. For more information, visit desleegallery.com.
Ron Leax, detail, “Alien Laboratory,” 2014-16. MDF board, electrical conduit and connectors, threaded rod, copper and stainless steel rod, miscellaneous laboratory paraphernalia, embalmed and dried biological specimen, plate glass, glycerin, alcohol, acrylic paint, silicone, toilet bowl cakes, varnish, lacquer, spray paint, miscellaneous tape, bulldog clips, wooden shims and label tags. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Foreground: Arny Nadler (BFA in sculpture 1991). “Toward/Untoward #6,” 2016. Polychromed ceramic. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Lindsey Stouffer (MFA in sculpture 1992). “BR01,” 2007. Steel, hosiery, plaster and wax. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
J.E. Baker (MFA in visual art 2012). “Untitled Part I,” 2012. Pigmented cast paper. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Michael Alm (BFA in sculpture 2006). “Burro,” 2016. Plywood and veneer. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Ian Monroe (BFA in sculpture 1995). “SignalGrau,” 2015. Carpet, powder coated, aluminum, vinyl, Dibond and Perspex. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Lavar Munroe (MFA in visual art 2013). “Death of the performer (Scene no. 2),” 2016. Graphite, marker, vellum, staples and fabric on paper. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Erik L. Peterson (BFA in sculpture 2004). “Neon Pigeon,” 2014. Taxidermy pigeon, neon and transformer. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Ian Weaver (MFA in visual art 2008). “Anchor,” 2014. Resin and sand. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Noah Kirby (MFA in sculpture 2000). “Nonspecific Threat,” 2016. Cast iron, wood and lacquer. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Michael Williams (BFA in sculpture 2001). “Compressor,” 2016. Acrylic and oil on canvas. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Jill Downen (MFA in sculpture 2001). “The Room Under My Skin,” 2016. Wood, plaster, concrete, gold leaf, acrylic and latex. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Jill Downen (MFA in sculpture 2001). Detail, “The Room Under My Skin,” 2016. Wood, plaster, concrete, gold leaf, acrylic and latex. (Photo: Jerry Naunheim Jr./Washington University)
Ron Leax in his studio. (Photo: Joe Angeles/Washington University)
