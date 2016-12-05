Looking back at Whispers in Olin Library

Olin Library is undergoing a renovation that will make the campus hub even more accessible and enjoyable. Included in the renovation is the beloved Whispers Café. When it re-opens in spring 2018 along with the rest of the library, Whispers will include more seating and a view of new Newman Tower of Collections and Exploration that will run through the center of the building. The café has long been a central place for students, staff and faculty to meet, study or grab a coffee or baked good. Here, we look back at how a simple courtyard was transformed into a “hoppin‘” cybercafé.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.