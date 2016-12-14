A Washington University gift guide

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis: a great place to learn, to serve and to … shop? Indeed, this holiday season, faculty, staff and students can find a variety of unique gifts across campus. Here are some of our favorites:

• Washington University ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ long-sleeve T-shirt

Cost: $26

Where: Washington University Campus Store, Mallinckrodt Center

Washington University’s version of the ugly Christmas sweater is neither ugly nor a sweater. It pairs perfectly with the Washington University “Ugly Christmas Sweater” knit hat ($28).

• Jewelry from local designers

Cost: $16 to $175

Where: Kemper Art Museum

The Kemper Art Museum showcases the work of talented local designers, including Liz Krinsky, whose hand-cut enamel jewelry is inspired by the artwork of Joan Miro. Other hot items this holiday are notebooks from St. Louis’ Firecracker Press and “Think Art Today” T-shirts.

• Great Artists Series: Jonathan Biss

Cost: $15 for students, $32 for faculty and staff; tickets available at Edison Theatre box office

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center

The Department of Music in Arts & Sciences presents renowned pianist Jonathan Biss, who performs a diverse repertoire ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to contemporary composer Gyorgy Kurtág and commissions from Leon Kirchner, Lewis Spratlan and Bernard Rands.

Biss is part of the Great Artist Series, which also features Yefim Bronfman on April 23 and Nathan Gunn on May 5. Discounted subscription tickets also are available.

• Three-session BearFit personal training package

Cost: $55

Where: Sumers Recreation Center

The perfect antidote for snickerdoodles, a three-session BearFit personal training package helps eliminate stress and pounds. Another option at the new Sumers Recreation Center: a soothing message from a licensed therapist. Recipients must be Sumers members.

• Brookings boxers

Cost: $25.99

Where: Bear Necessities, Umrath House, South 40

Available in red and green, these 100 percent cotton baby jersey boxers feature the famed Brookings archway.

• Cooking workshop

Cost: $50

When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2

Where: The Village

Hayes Green, executive chef at The Village, shares some of the tricks he has learned working in St. Louis’ best kitchens. Students cook and share a meal together.