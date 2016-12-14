A Washington University gift guide

Washington University in St. Louis: a great place to learn, to serve and to … shop? Indeed, this holiday season, faculty, staff and students can find a variety of unique gifts across campus. Here are some of our favorites:
• Washington University ‘Ugly Christmas Sweater’ long-sleeve T-shirt
Cost: $26
Where: Washington University Campus Store, Mallinckrodt Center
Washington University’s version of the ugly Christmas sweater is neither ugly nor a sweater. It pairs perfectly with the Washington University “Ugly Christmas Sweater” knit hat ($28).
• Jewelry from local designers
Cost: $16 to $175
Where: Kemper Art Museum
The Kemper Art Museum showcases the work of talented local designers, including Liz Krinsky, whose hand-cut enamel jewelry is inspired by the artwork of Joan Miro. Other hot items this holiday are notebooks from St. Louis’ Firecracker Press and “Think Art Today” T-shirts.
• Great Artists Series: Jonathan Biss
Cost: $15 for students, $32 for faculty and staff; tickets available at Edison Theatre box office
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: E. Desmond Lee Concert Hall, 560 Music Center
The Department of Music in Arts & Sciences presents renowned pianist Jonathan Biss, who performs a diverse repertoire ranging from Mozart and Beethoven to contemporary composer Gyorgy Kurtág and commissions from Leon Kirchner, Lewis Spratlan and Bernard Rands.
Biss is part of the Great Artist Series, which also features Yefim Bronfman on April 23 and Nathan Gunn on May 5. Discounted subscription tickets also are available.
• Three-session BearFit personal training package
Cost: $55
Where: Sumers Recreation Center
The perfect antidote for snickerdoodles, a three-session BearFit personal training package helps eliminate stress and pounds. Another option at the new Sumers Recreation Center: a soothing message from a licensed therapist. Recipients must be Sumers members.
Cost: $25.99
Where: Bear Necessities, Umrath House, South 40
Available in red and green, these 100 percent cotton baby jersey boxers feature the famed Brookings archway.
Cost: $50
When: 6-8 p.m. Jan. 26 and Feb. 2
Where: The Village
Hayes Green, executive chef at The Village, shares some of the tricks he has learned working in St. Louis’ best kitchens. Students cook and share a meal together.
