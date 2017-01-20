Assembly Series unveils spring 2017 calendar

Washington University’s spring 2017 Assembly Series, which debuts Feb. 2, will present programs that feature a wide array of topics for thought and discussion.

As always, the university’s signature lecture series is free and open to the public, although due to venue limitations some restrictions may apply. Consult the website for the most up-to-date details relating to individual programs.

The program lineup follows; more information on speakers can be found on the Assembly Series website or by calling 314-935-4620.

Thursday, Feb. 2

Dan Ariely, “The Art and Science of Self-control: How to Act in Your Long-Term Best Interests”

Noon, Hillman Hall, Clark-Fox Forum; book signing to follow

Psychologist and behavioral economist Dan Ariely wants to understand the forces that influence human behavior. His research proves that, despite our intentions, we often fail to act in our own best interests. For example: Why do we promise ourselves to skip the chocolate cake, only to change course once the dessert tray rolls around? Why do we overvalue things that we’ve worked to put together?

Through his experiments, which are often unusual and span a wide range of behaviors, the New York Times multiple best-seller and popular TED presenter attempts to expose our blind spots and demonstrate how often “common wisdom” fails us, so that we can live more sensible lives.

Partners for this program include the Envolve Center for Health Behavior Change, where Ariely is a faculty director, and the School of Law’s Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series.

Ariely is the James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University and founder of The Center for Advanced Hindsight, among other roles.

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Jonathan Biss panel discussion, “Late Moves: Music and Creativity”

5 p.m., Danforth University Center, Goldberg Formal Lounge

Thursday, Feb. 23

John McArthur, “The Sustainable Development Goals: Toward Better Living Standards for All”

4 p.m., Hillman Hall, Clark-Fox Forum

Monday, Feb. 27

Mitt Romney, in conversation with law faculty

3:15 p.m. (tentative), Graham Chapel

Note: Details for this program have not been confirmed. The campus community will receive priority seating. Details will be posted on the School of Law and Assembly Series websites.

Friday, March 3

Chai Feldblum, “Protecting LGBTQ+ Progress in Challenging Times”

1 p.m., Anheuser-Busch Hall, Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom

Wednesday, March 8

Jeffrey McCune, “Mumbo Jumbo: The (In)Audibility of Kanye West”

6 p.m., location to be determined

Wednesday, March 22

Brian Nosek, “Improving Openness and Reproducibility in Scholarly Communication”

Noon, Graham Chapel

Tuesday, March 28

David Easterling, “A Scientific View of Climate Change”

2 p.m., Anheuser-Busch Hall, Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom

Thursday, March 30

Philippe Sands, “East West Street: On the Origins of Genocide and Crimes against Humanity”

4:30 p.m., Anheuser-Busch Hall, Bryan Cave Moot Courtroom; book signing to follow

Friday, April 7

Sara Taksler, “Tickling Giants” film screening/commentary

Time and venue to be determined