Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Dec. 2, the following faculty members were appointed, appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective that day unless otherwise indicated.
Appointment
Mark P. Taylor, as professor in Olin Business School;
Appointment with Tenure
Michael S. Kinch as professor of biochemistry and of molecular biophysics in the School of Medicine; and
Timothy M. Portlock as associate professor of art in the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;
Promotion with Tenure
David G. DeNardo to associate professor of medicine in the School of Medicine, effective Jan. 1;
Jeffrey P. Henderson, MD, PhD, to associate professor of medicine in the School of Medicine, effective July 1;
Wilson Z. Ray, MD, to associate professor of neurological surgery in the School of Medicine;
Xiaowei Wang to associate professor of radiation oncology in the School of Medicine; and
Deshan Yang to associate professor of radiation oncology in the School of Medicine.
