Romney headlines School of Law speaker series

The School of Law’s 2017-18 “Access to Justice” Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series at Washington University in St. Louis features a lineup of lawyers, judges, authors and academics with domestic and international expertise in their fields.

Through this popular series, now in its 19th year, the law school endeavors to provide a forum for the law school and the wider university community to engage in an interdisciplinary discussion of legal, social, political and economic issues that bear upon access to justice.

Headlining the spring lineup is Mitt Romney, author, Harvard Law-MBA graduate, businessman, former governor of Massachusetts and 2012 Republican nominee for president. His appearance is scheduled as a “fireside chat” at 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in Graham Chapel, followed by a reception in Anheuser-Busch Hall’s Crowder Courtyard.

Again this spring, the law school is collaborating with multiple partners across the campus, including the Brown School, Olin Business School and the Assembly Series.

The Public Interest Law & Policy Speakers Series kicks off at noon Thursday, Feb. 2, with Dan Ariely, James B. Duke Professor of Psychology and Behavioral Economics at Duke University, and author of “Predictably Irrational” and “Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations.” His talk is scheduled for Hillman Hall’s Clark-Fox Forum.

The spring lineup also includes: John McArthur, senior fellow at the Brookings Institute and former deputy director of the United Nations Millennium Project; Chai Feldblum, commissioner of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission; Philippe Sands, professor of law and director of the Centre on International Courts and Tribunals at University College London; William Birdthistle, professor of law, IIT Chicago-Kent College of Law; and Matthew Desmond, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Social Sciences and co-director of the Justice & Poverty Project at Harvard University.

Each program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Karen Tokarz at 314-935-6414 or tokarz@wulaw.wustl.edu. For a full listing of lectures, visit law.wustl.edu/events/master/index.php/events/category/pilpss.