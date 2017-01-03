Our most-watched YouTube video stories of 2016

Here’s a look at Washington University in St. Louis’ most-watched YouTube video stories of 2016.
Avik Som, an MD/PhD student, explains how Washington University researchers found a way to keep a cancerous tumor from growing by using nanoparticles of the main ingredient in common antacid tablets. To learn more about the work, visit the School of Medicine website.
Washington University researchers in Arts & Sciences document evidence of wild chimpanzee mothers teaching their offspring to use tools. Read more about their discovery in The Source.
Scientists find gravity very puzzling. For one thing, they don’t understand why it is so weak; that is, why it takes so much stuff (like a planet’s worth) to generate much gravitational force. Perhaps, they say, it is leaking out of our universe. Physicist Adam Archibald, of Arts & Sciences, explains how this could be in an episode of Ultra-Condensed Science.
Lately it’s been fashionable to say that hunter-gatherers lived better than we do. They had more free time, they followed more natural sleep cycles, and so on. But is our picture of hunter-gatherer society right? A giant earth mound in Louisiana suggests we know less than we think. Anthropologist Tristram R. Kidder, of Arts & Sciences, explains in this episode of Ultra-Condensed Science.
Kenneth Sng, a senior in Arts & Sciences, is president of Student Union and a gifted student in math and economics. But he also knows what it is to lose, having failed his driver’s test six times before passing on the seventh try. Sng shares what failure has taught him in this episode of Fail Better.
On Oct. 9, Washington University hosted the year’s second presidential debate. Here are some of the sights and sounds of that historic day. For more videos and stories, visit the university’s 2016 Presidential Debate website.
