A global community of scholars

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton has spoken out recently regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and the executive order signed by President Trump on Jan. 27. In both of those communications, he underscored the global nature of our university community and our commitment to welcoming students, scholars, faculty and staff from all around the world. Building on those sentiments, Chancellor Wrighton today shared the following statement of principles:

Our university is a place where we draw strength through our differences, and where we want all to feel welcomed, respected and included. As a community, we must vigorously encourage the open exchange of ideas and perspectives. These are our core values.

Further, the safety, well-being and academic success of all of our students, faculty and staff — regardless of immigration status, race, ethnicity, nationality or any other identity — is a high priority. On this point we will not compromise. Our university policies are clear: discrimination, harassment or assault will not be tolerated on our campuses.

Specifically related to how the university handles situations related to immigration status, we will adhere to these core principles: