West Campus shuttle details announced

Washington University in St. Louis will begin implementing its new parking and transportation strategy July 1 to help ensure campus parking resources are aligned with current and future needs.

As part of this effort, the Danforth Campus will be broken into five zones: the east end (Zone 1); south core (Zone 2); north core (Zone 3); South 40 (Zone 4); and the North and West campuses (Zone 5). A new low-cost ParkSmart option also will be available at West Campus (Zone 5) for those who cannot park near their primary workplace.

“We anticipate the ParkSmart option will be a popular choice, and those who choose it need to be able to get to and from the Danforth Campus as quickly as possible,” said Tara Bone, assistant vice chancellor for operations. “To support those who select this option, two new shuttles will be up and running from West Campus to Danforth Campus starting March 31.”

West Campus shuttle service

As of now, the shuttles will run Monday through Friday from West Campus to the Danforth Campus every 15 minutes, with service beginning at West Campus at 7 a.m., and the last pickup at Mallinckrodt Center at 10 p.m.

The shuttle will pick up and drop off passengers at the corner of Jackson and Forsyth at West Campus. It will make a right turn on Lee, a right on Jackson, and a left turn on Forsyth to the Mallinckrodt bus plaza. It will then travel back to West Campus via Forsyth, making a stop at Hoyt for those who need access to the east end of campus. Additional stops may be added.

“Throughout April, we will be testing the new service, exploring drop-off locations at West Campus and evaluating the potential to add more stops on campus,” Bone added. “As we experiment with our current strategy over the next several weeks, it is very important that individuals test out the new shuttle service and provide us with feedback. This will be critical as we determine demand and begin to finalize plans.”

To increase participation, those who want to ride the new West Campus shuttle during April will be able to park at West Campus, either on the fifth and sixth levels of the West Campus parking garage or in the parking lot east of the West Campus building, next to the MetroLink station. They will not need a permit to do so.

Each shuttle will accommodate 20 to 25 passengers and, starting May 1, will be equipped with GPS technology, allowing passengers to track it in real time via the WUSTL Mobile app. The service will be free, but passengers must show a valid university ID to board. In addition, one of the shuttles will be wheelchair accessible.

Because permits are not enforced after 5 p.m. on Fridays, and permits are not required to park on the Danforth Campus on Saturdays or Sundays, the shuttles will not be in service on weekends.

In addition to the West Campus shuttles, MetroLink is another option, helping ensure transportation between West Campus and the Danforth Campus is readily available and wait times are condensed.

Metro bus, Campus Circulator, Campus2Home route changes

In addition, beginning May 15, Metro bus, Campus Circulator, and Campus2Home routes will be modified to accommodate the start of the east end construction project. Significant changes include:

Metro bus: A new temporary stop will be placed just east of Hoyt for buses heading westbound on Forsyth. This stop will be temporary until a permanent stop is placed on Forsyth in front of the Steinberg Hall circle drive later this fall. For Metro buses heading eastbound on Forsyth, the new stop will be located in front of Hillel.

Campus Circulator: The circulator will begin to use the new temporary Hoyt stop until the new permanent location on Forsyth is available.

Campus2Home: The service will begin using the Hillel stop in place of Brookings starting May 15. Also starting that day, the shuttle will be equipped with GPS.

“This is an important part of the infrastructure we are putting in place as we begin the rollout of the new parking and transportation system,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “Though the new plan will not be implemented until July 1, we want to encourage the campus community to begin testing out the many alternative transportation options available at WashU now, particularly as we look ahead to limited parking associated with Thurtene Carnival and the Olin Centennial in April, and the east end groundbreaking ceremony on May 5.”

“There are a number of ways to get to and around campus,” Carter said. “Now is a great time to meet with Becca Gilberg, the university’s alternative transportation coordinator. Becca is available to provide not only individual consultations for students, faculty and staff, but to give presentations about WashU’s mix of alternative commuting options to any departments or groups who may be interested in learning more as well.”

“In the Zone” incentives

In the weeks ahead, the Parking & Transportation team will be ramping up a new incentive program, “In the Zone,” to excite the campus community about the new West Campus shuttle.

As part of the effort, the team will pop up around campus throughout the month of April to provide tips on alternative commuting options and incentives. In addition, those “caught” riding the new West Campus shuttle, or embracing any alternative modes of transportation during Active Transportation Month, could be randomly selected to receive a spotlight and a variety of small incentives that will help make their commutes a little more enjoyable.

For questions about the new parking strategy, call the staffed hotline at 314-935-3616 or email newparkingplan@wustl.edu. To learn more about alternative commuting options, visit www.parking.wustl.edu/commute-options/.