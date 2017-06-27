New parking system takes effect July 1

Washington University in St. Louis’ new parking and transportation management strategy is rolling out July 1.

“Over the past year, a small and dedicated team has worked on developing a new parking plan that will better serve our community,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “The resulting plan represents a significant change for our campus. We understand that change can be hard, but in this case it is a necessary shift to address critical parking issues and to ensure better operational practices are in place moving forward.”

Several changes will be implemented with the new parking system. In addition, starting July 10, enforcement of the new policies will be increasing.

“The team in Parking and Transportation will do their best to continue to inform the campus about these changes but encourages everyone to visit the Parking and Transportation website for the most up-to-date information,” Carter said.

New zones

Starting Saturday, July 1, all permit holders for the 2017-18 academic year will need to park in the zones to which they have been assigned. The new zones include: the east end (Zone 1); south core (Zone 2); north core (Zone 3); South 40 (Zone 4); and the North and West campuses (Zone 5).

Garages by zone include the Danforth University Center (Zone 2); Snow Way and Millbrook (Zone 3); Shepley and Wallace (Zone 4); and West Campus (Zone 5). In the coming months, new gate technologies will be placed in four of the garages (DUC, Millbrook, Snow Way and West Campus) and improved way-finding signage also will be incorporated.

There is no parking in Zone 1 during the east end renovation project of the Danforth Campus, but parking will remain available in the core of campus, on the South 40 and at North and West campuses throughout the east end construction. The West Campus shuttles circulate to the Danforth Campus every 15 minutes Monday through Friday. The service is free, but passengers must show a valid university ID to board. Washington University reserves the right to refuse service to those without appropriate identification.

Visitor parking

Starting July 1, visitor parking on the Danforth Campus will be consolidated to the Danforth University Center, Snow Way and Millbrook garages. Visitors parking in these locations will use daily hangtag permits until pull-and-pay garage technology is implemented later this year. At West Campus, visitors can park in designated spaces in the West Campus Garage. The parking meters near the DUC and along Forsyth will be removed and replaced with permit parking in those areas.

Additionally, daily permits no longer will be sold at the Campus Store and must be purchased from the Parking and Transportation office at North Campus. Those purchasing daily permits are encouraged to engage with visitors in advance to assist with proper permitting and parking locations. There will be a limited quantity of daily permits available for purchase at the DUC garage entrance for those arriving without prior arrangements. Those visiting the Knight Center and parking in the Millbrook and Snow Way garages can purchase permits inside the Knight Center. Permits purchased at the DUC and Knight Center are available on a first-come, first served basis. There are also a small number of parking meters on the South 40, just south of the Wallace Garage.

Accessible parking

Those with accessible parking needs may park in any accessible space in their assigned zone. Red permit holders may park in any accessible space in any zone. If accessible spaces are not available, accessible permit holders may park in the next closest parking spot. To access another zone, yellow accessible permit holders should use an Official Business Permit or park in a garage and secure validation from the department being visited or pay the hourly rate for visitor parking. Only vehicles with a state-issued accessible tag and a paid Washington University parking permit may park in an accessible parking space on campus.

Permit distribution

Faculty, staff and basic services contractors who still need to pick up their permits can do so at the Parking and Transportation office after June 29. Those who did not enter the lottery (or did not complete the confirmation process) and want to purchase a permit can contact Parking and Transportation to determine what permit/zones are available or to join a waitlist.

All students will be able to pick up their permits from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Aug. 28-30 in the Gargoyle (lower level of the Mallinckrodt Center), but those who need them sooner also can visit the Parking and Transportation office for pickup after June 29.

As a reminder, parking permits will be valid from July 1, 2017, through July 31, 2018 (13 months), for the coming year only. In future years, all parking permits will be valid for 12 months, starting Aug. 1 and ending July 31.

Additionally, Parking and Transportation has improved and formalized the parking appeals process as the practice of “only ticket forgiveness” has ended. The appeals process is designed to resolve issues with citations closer to the point of the incident as a needed improvement for operational practice.

Important updates and reminders

The university campus should be aware of several parking, traffic and route changes, including:

Fourth of July changes : On Monday, July 3, the West Campus shuttle will be in service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Campus Circulator will operate from 7:40 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Metro buses and trains will follow Sunday schedules. The spaces directly in front of Mallinckrodt Center will be unavailable July 3. The West Campus shuttle, Campus Circulator and Campus2Home will not operate Tuesday, July 4, but normal schedules will resume Wednesday, July 5. Some spaces on the east surface lot of West Campus will be unavailable on July 3, 4 and the early morning ofJuly 5 for the university to accommodate parking for Fair St. Louis.

: On Monday, July 3, the West Campus shuttle will be in service from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Campus Circulator will operate from 7:40 a.m. to 7 p.m., and the Metro buses and trains will follow Sunday schedules. The spaces directly in front of Mallinckrodt Center will be unavailable July 3. The West Campus shuttle, Campus Circulator and Campus2Home will not operate Tuesday, July 4, but normal schedules will resume Wednesday, July 5. Some spaces on the east surface lot of West Campus will be unavailable on July 3, 4 and the early morning ofJuly 5 for the university to accommodate parking for Fair St. Louis. No parking on Hoyt Drive : Parking is prohibited along the north and south entries to Hoyt Drive. These areas are for drop-off and pickup only. Cars left unattended are compromising the designated fire lanes and blocking traffic. Those in violation will be towed.

: Parking is prohibited along the north and south entries to Hoyt Drive. These areas are for drop-off and pickup only. Cars left unattended are compromising the designated fire lanes and blocking traffic. Those in violation will be towed. New bus drop-off location : There is a new loading and unloading zone for buses in front of the Campus Store, which will provide a safe space for those accessing campus. Commuters who need to be dropped off or picked up also can use the space if it is not occupied by buses. Vehicles must depart quickly and cannot idle or wait for passengers. Those in violation will be towed.

: There is a new loading and unloading zone for buses in front of the Campus Store, which will provide a safe space for those accessing campus. Commuters who need to be dropped off or picked up also can use the space if it is not occupied by buses. Vehicles must depart quickly and cannot idle or wait for passengers. Those in violation will be towed. Smoke stack on Throop Drive : Now through mid-July, the two parking spaces on either side of the smoke stack and the western two accessible spaces behind Urbauer Hall will be unavailable.

: Now through mid-July, the two parking spaces on either side of the smoke stack and the western two accessible spaces behind Urbauer Hall will be unavailable. Throop Drive at the Forest Park Parkway intersection : There will be a series of changes made to Throop Drive at the Forest Park Parkway intersection, including revisions to lane striping, concrete islands and traffic signals that may require occasional traffic lane blockage.

: There will be a series of changes made to Throop Drive at the Forest Park Parkway intersection, including revisions to lane striping, concrete islands and traffic signals that may require occasional traffic lane blockage. West Campus shuttle temporary route : A new route is in place that runs from the Mallinckrodt bus plaza during construction on the Steinberg Circle. Visit parking.wustl.edu for details.

: A new route is in place that runs from the Mallinckrodt bus plaza during construction on the Steinberg Circle. Visit parking.wustl.edu for details. DUC Garage : The first level of the DUC Garage and the ramp leading to the second level are now designated visitor/admissions parking only. All permitted parking will be prohibited in that area. Permitted parking will be available on the second and third levels of the DUC Garage as designated. In addition, until the new pull-and-pay garage equipment is installed and implemented campuswide, the garage gates will be placed in the up position. For now, visitors who want to park in the DUC Garage need to purchase a daily permit at the Parking and Transportation office at North Campus.

: The first level of the DUC Garage and the ramp leading to the second level are now designated visitor/admissions parking only. All permitted parking will be prohibited in that area. Permitted parking will be available on the second and third levels of the DUC Garage as designated. In addition, until the new pull-and-pay garage equipment is installed and implemented campuswide, the garage gates will be placed in the up position. For now, visitors who want to park in the DUC Garage need to purchase a daily permit at the Parking and Transportation office at North Campus. Wallace at Forsyth: Through Aug. 1, Missouri American Water will be replacing a water line that runs southbound down Wydown and into Lot 50 (the Alumni House lot). There will be flaggers available to help with traffic control. The impact to Lot 50 will be kept as minimal as possible.

Through Aug. 1, Missouri American Water will be replacing a water line that runs southbound down Wydown and into Lot 50 (the Alumni House lot). There will be flaggers available to help with traffic control. The impact to Lot 50 will be kept as minimal as possible. Student Health Services spaces along Shepley: The Student Health Services (SHS) parking spaces along Shepley are unavailable through Aug. 1. Students wishing to visit SHS should utilize the SHS spaces on the first floor of the Shepley Garage.

The Student Health Services (SHS) parking spaces along Shepley are unavailable through Aug. 1. Students wishing to visit SHS should utilize the SHS spaces on the first floor of the Shepley Garage. Parallel spaces on Wallace: The parallel spaces on Wallace just east of the Wallace Garage are unavailable through Aug. 1.

The parallel spaces on Wallace just east of the Wallace Garage are unavailable through Aug. 1. Snow Way Garage: The stairs and space just east of the stairwell on all levels of the Snow Way Garage are unavailable through Aug. 1 for repair work. It is advisable to use the elevator, which is centrally located in the garage.

To learn more about the new zoned parking system, visit www.parking.wustl.edu. For questions that require individual responses, call the Parking & Transportation hotline (314-935-3616) or email the team (newparkingplan@wustl.edu). Visit www.parking.wustl.edu/commute-options/ for details on alternative commuting options.