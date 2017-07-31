New parking plan in full swing, move-in day approaching

Washington University in St. Louis has been making significant changes to parking over the last several weeks as the new parking plan is implemented across campus.

This includes the enforcement of new zones and parking permits; updates to various parking spaces across campus; and changes to visitor parking.

“We recognize the new parking plan, in concert with construction on the east end of the Danforth Campus, presents some new challenges for our community,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “As we approach the coming academic year, we know our campus will face additional obstacles.But, with patience and planning, we will be able to get through them while ensuring the right plan is in place for both the current and future parking needs of WashU.”

Waitlist

While the majority of parking permits have been assigned, a small number remain available, particularly ParkSmart and evening permits, both red and yellow levels. The Parking and Transportation team currently is evaluating availability against waitlist requests and will give priority to faculty and staff in managing the waitlist on a first-come, first-served basis.

After reviewing existing inventory against the current waitlist, administrators determined that ParkSmart permits cannot be combined with the Occasional Parking Program at this time. Although Parking and Transportation had hoped to provide this option, it could adversely impact the team’s first priority, which is ensuring all permit holders are able to identify spaces within their assigned zones. The team will re-evaluate this decision in coming months.

Changes to parking spaces, shuttle

As the parking plan is implemented, the Parking and Transportation team may need to adjust various spaces within each zone. This includes reallocating yellow spaces to red in select instances to better meet demand and usage. The team is working to alert affected permit holders in these zones with as much notice as possible. Notifications will be posted in these specific areas, and additional details will be shared on the Parking and Transportation webpage.

In addition, due to safety needs and requests from those riding the West Campus shuttle, the Hoyt stop soon will be relocated to the exit at Goldfarb Hall.

Visitor parking

Visitor parking on the Danforth Campus is now available only in the Danforth University Center, Snow Way and Millbrook garages. At West Campus, visitors should park in designated spaces in the West Campus Garage. At North Campus, visitors should park in the designated visitor spaces on the surface lot.

With the exception of the parking meters on the South 40, which are located just south of the Wallace Garage, all other visitor parking requires the use of daily hangtag permits. The garage technology that will allow visitors to “pull and pay” is expected to be implemented by January 2018. Until that time, all daily permits can be purchased from the Parking and Transportation office at North Campus.

In addition, approximately 50 daily permits are available for purchase at the DUC garage. Those visiting the Knight Center who park in the Millbrook and Snow Way garages also can purchase one of 50 daily permits inside the Knight Center. These are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parking and Transportation will not have parking available for large daytime events. The team is exploring options to accommodate the highest volume of visitors to campus, but in the meantime, coordinators should carefully consider the time and location of upcoming events. Events scheduled after 5:30 p.m. should not be affected.

Over the next several weeks, new, temporary way finding will be put in place to help visitors navigate to select destinations on the Danforth Campus.

New student move-in

An additional 1,000 vehicles are anticipated to converge on campus when Washington University welcomes the Class of 2021 for new student move-in Thursday and Friday, Aug. 24 and 25.

To accommodate this need, all parking in Zones 2 and 4 will be unavailable to faculty and staff. During these two days, only permit holders with accessible parking hangtags and First Year Center parking placards will be able to park in these zones. All other permit holders should plan to park off-site at the Muny lot in Forest Park or consider alternative transportation options, such as carpooling with colleagues who have a ParkSmart or Zone 3 permit, taking the Metro using the free U-Pass, or utilizing the passenger drop-off and pickup areas on Hoyt at Forest Park Parkway or on Forsyth. Eliot Society permit holders who park in Zones 2 and 4 also are asked to park at the Muny lot as a courtesy to incoming students.

There will be attendants in Zone 2 lots to help direct vehicles to the proper parking options.

For those who choose to park in the Muny lot, shuttles will run continuously both days, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Aug. 24 and from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25. There will be complimentary grab-and-go breakfast items and coffee available from 7-9 a.m. These parkers also will get a move-in badge to welcome the Class of 2021.

Managers should continue to be flexible as staff may need to modify their commute or work schedules during this time, and future, major university events that will require shifts in parking.

“From Parent and Family Weekend in October to Thurtene Festival and Reunion Weekend in April, there will be significant events and celebrations that will have an impact on parking on the Danforth Campus over the next two years,” said Gwendolyn Bolden, director of Parking and Transportation Services on the Danforth Campus. “We will do our best to make the impact to parking as minimal as possible and to clearly communicate your options in advance. We appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility as we navigate these events.”

For more information about parking and the most up-to-date alerts, visit parking.wustl.edu.