Academic year again to open with ‘reflections’ event

To mark the beginning of the 2017-18 academic year, the Washington University in St. Louis community will come together Wednesday, Aug. 30, for “Reflections: Unity, Social Justice & Peace,” a universitywide gathering to celebrate our shared, core values and to reflect upon recent world events.

The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Graham Chapel, with a reception immediately following in the courtyard outside of the chapel. The doors to Graham Chapel will open at 3:30 p.m.

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton will offer opening remarks, followed by presentations by Washington University students, faculty and staff, including musical performances by medical students and members of the music faculty. Provost Holden Thorp will play piano and Lori S. White, vice chancellor for student affairs, will offer closing remarks.