A message from Chancellor Wrighton about heartbreak in Charlottesville

To our Washington University community:

On behalf of the entire Washington University community, I share sympathy and support for the University of Virginia, its extended family and the city of Charlottesville. I am inspired by the resilience of Charlottesville and hope that the start of the University of Virginia’s school year brings renewal and promise for the future.

Universities are supposed to be places where diversity is celebrated. The horrific day in Charlottesville runs counter not only to the moral fabric of our country, but to the mission of the campus on which it occurred. The hate, bigotry, prejudice and racism that swelled into an eruption of violence is beyond comprehension. The ugly white supremacist agenda that brought these individuals and organizations to the University of Virginia has no place in our society. We must condemn the hate-filled ideology that we witnessed this weekend.

I hope for a day when it will no longer be necessary to proclaim, “This is not us. This is not who we are or who we want to be.” But Charlottesville is yet another heartbreaking reminder that this is us, this is our reality. We have so much work to do and so much progress to make. At Washington University, we are going to keep up the effort and continue to work toward a more inclusive, accepting and welcoming community. Join us.

Sincerely,

Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton