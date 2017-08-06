Tate to receive Inspiring Leaders in STEM Award

William F. Tate, dean of the Graduate School at Washington University in St. Louis, has received the 2017 Inspiring Leaders in STEM Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the largest and oldest diversity and inclusion publication in higher education. Tate is also vice provost for graduate education and the Edward Mallinckrodt Distinguished University Professor in Arts & Sciences.

The Inspiring Leaders in STEM Award honors professionals from underrepresented groups who have advanced the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

“We are delighted that Bill Tate is being recognized for his outstanding efforts to promote STEM education at Washington University and beyond,” Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton said. “He is a leader in his field and, true to the name of the award, he has done much to inspire students from all backgrounds not only to consider pursuing work in these important fields, but also to find a true passion for them. It is a fitting honor for one of our most prominent scholars.”

A member of the faculty of Arts & Sciences since 2002, Tate is a leading scholar in human capital development in STEM, social epidemiology and adolescent development; political economy of urban metropolitan regions and leadership in public-private human services alliances and research collaborations.

As dean, he has helped strengthened interdisciplinary graduate education and has pursued innovative ways to support graduate students’ unique needs.

“Bill Tate is not only a brilliant scholar, but also an incredible motivating force,” said Adrienne Davis, vice provost and the William M. Van Cleve Professor of Law. “His energy and enthusiasm are contagious, and it is so appropriate to me that he should be recognized as someone who inspires others to aim higher and discover their true potential.

“Bill’s voice is an important one in our continuing efforts to encourage all students — particularly those from underrepresented groups — to consider studies and careers in STEM fields,” said Davis, who, as vice provost, coordinates faculty diversity and leadership across the university.

Tate and the 39 other recipients will be featured in the magazine’s September 2017 issue. “We know many of those working in STEM fields, especially those from underrepresented groups, are not always recognized for their success, dedication and mentorship to others,” said owner and publisher Lenore Pearlstein. “We want to honor the many professionals who are inspirations to their colleagues, their community and to young people who may be interested in a future career in STEM.”