Parking plan update, what to expect in coming months

Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer, shares insights on the strategy behind Washington University in St. Louis’ new parking and transportation plan, successes to date, and what the campus community can expect this year.

In July, the university began rolling out its new plan, which will not only address parking constraints during the east end construction project but, more importantly, improve parking and operations at Washington University into the future.

“We recognize the new parking and transportation plan, coupled with the construction on the east end of the Danforth Campus, represents significant change for our campus community,” Carter said. “We hope this video provides additional insight into these changes and what they mean to you.”

Carter wanted students, faculty and staff to be aware that the Parking & Transportation team is focused on improving the parking citation and appeals process and ensuring citations that are in error or unclear are resolved quickly. Importantly, the policy that forgave one ticket a year is no longer in place due to operational challenges to the university.

“I also want to call attention to permit holders who have not yet picked up their permits,” he said. “If a parking permit has been assigned to you, you must pick it up at the Parking & Transportation office at North Campus by Friday, Sept. 8. Starting Friday, any unclaimed permits will be forfeited and assigned to those next on the waitlist.”

For those who decided not to purchase a parking permit this year, the university offers a mix of alternative commuting options for students, faculty and staff, including the Metro, Campus Circulator, Campus2Home shuttle, the Occasional Parking Program, Guaranteed Ride Home program and Enterprise CarShare, among others.

To learn more, visit parking.wustl.edu or contact the Parking & Transportation office at parktrans@wustl.edu or 314-935-3616.