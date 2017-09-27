Provost Thorp joins Rework America Task Force

Holden Thorp, provost at Washington University in St. Louis, is among the business, technology, labor, policy and academic leaders tapped to join the Rework America Task Force, a coalition that aims to modernize the nation’s labor market and unlock economic opportunity for American job seekers, workers and businesses.

Established by the Markle Foundation, the task force seeks to transform the nation’s labor market into a skills-driven model for the 21st century. Its primary goal is to establish clear paths to quality jobs and job security for all Americans, and to advance a system that allows job seekers to identify and prepare for in-demand jobs, helps employers to find and train skilled workers, and enable educators to identify and teach the skills that are most in demand.

“The Rework America Task Force is ideally suited to help rethink and redesign the American labor market to benefit us all,” said Denis McDonough, chair of the task force and former White House chief of staff to President Barack Obama. “This is a group of proven leaders who have come together to serve as an incubator for fresh ideas, inform state and national-level policy discussions, and develop real-world solutions to build a smarter, modern labor market – over both the short-term and long-term.”

In addition to the Markle Foundaton, the Rework America Task Force is also supported by the Carnegie Corporation, Microsoft Philanthropies, the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, and the Rockefeller Brothers Fund.