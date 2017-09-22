Washington University student found dead at east end construction site

Dear students, It is with great sadness that I must share with you that a fellow student of yours was found dead early this morning at the construction site at the east end of the Danforth Campus. We know few details at this point, as an investigation is underway, but I wanted to reach out to let you know as soon as possible. As you can imagine, this is an extraordinarily difficult time for the student’s family and friends. We have spoken with the student’s parents and roommates to inform them. In order to give them time to absorb and share this news personally in their own time, we are not releasing the student’s name at this time. I’m sure you will join me in understanding and respecting their wish for privacy. WUPD and St. Louis County are investigating and we will provide you with more information as we are able. There is no easy way to process news like this. If you need support, please remember that help is available through Student Health Services. You can schedule a phone appointment 24/7 by using our online student portal, studenthealth.wustl.edu, or by calling 314-935-6695 during normal business hours. You also can reach out to your Residential Life staff, academic advisors, campus clergy or me. Sincerely, Lori S. White, Ph.D.

Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs