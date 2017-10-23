Alum Lizzy Crist named NCAA Woman of the Year

Video courtesy of NCAA

Lizzy Crist, a May 2017 graduate of Washington University in St. Louis, was named 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year.

Crist was chosen from among nine finalists for the award, three from each NCAA division. She is the second student-athlete from Washington University to win the award, joining 2012 winner Elizabeth Phillips. She is also the fifth NCAA Division III student-athlete to claim the honor.

Crist was the goalkeeper for the women’s soccer team and helped guide the Bears to the program’s first NCAA title last fall. She concluded her athletic career at Washington University as the all-time leader in shutouts (31) and was second in wins (48).

Crist also excelled in the classroom during her four years, earning a 3.90 grade point average and picking up the Department of Biomedical Engineering Outstanding Senior Achievement Award in the School of Engineering & Applied Science. She was also the first student in school history to sweep the three major awards at the Chancellor’s Dinner – the Ethan A.H. Shepley Award, the W. Alfred Hayes Award and the A. Gwendolyn Drew Award. She is currently working on her PhD in biomedical engineering at the University of Minnesota.

“I am still letting it all sink in,” Crist said. “I really want my teammates, many of whom who were watching tonight, to know that I could not have done this without them. I am so thankful to have had my four years at WashU and to have been surrounded by so many incredible people.”

