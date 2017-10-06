A look back: Chancellor Wrighton through the years

On Oct. 6, Mark S. Wrighton announced his intention to conclude his term as chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, effective no later than July 1, 2019, after serving 22 years in the role. These photos represent just a small sampling of his many special moments and contributions during his tenure so far.
