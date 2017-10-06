Campus & Community

A look back: Chancellor Wrighton through the years

Then-graduate student Hubert Chuang with Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton at frozen custard stand Ted Drewes. Chuang was one of two students who won a raffle at the time of the 1996 inauguration to accompany the Chancellor in his 1984 bronze Corvette on a visit to the St. Louis landmark.
Chancellor William H. Danforth (right) with Chancellor-elect Wrighton prior to his inauguration as the university’s 14th chancellor on Oct. 6, 1995.
Chancellor Wrighton proudly shares his golden Chancellor’s Medallion with students after his inauguration Oct. 6, 1995.
During the festivities surrounding the inauguration, Chancellor Wrighton joined students to taste the special frozen custard created especially for the occasion by alum Ted Drewes, “Mocha Mark.”
Chancellor Wrighton smiles in Brookings Quadrangle at his inauguration ceremony Oct. 6, 1995.
Chancellor William H. Danforth takes future Chancellor Wrighton on a tour of the campus in April 1995.
Chancellor Wrighton leads the university community in a quiet moment of reflection at a vigil in 2007 to remember the 32 victims of a mass shooting at Virginia Tech.
That’s a winner! Chancellor Wrighton helps the Bears hoist the Founders Cup after a 2007 victory over the University of Chicago.
Chancellor Wrighton greets journalist Katie Couric before the 2008 Vice Presidential Debate. During Wrighton’s tenure, Washington University hosted a total of three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate.
Chancellor Wrighton and his wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, get their dance on at the annual Dance Marathon student event in 2009.
The Chancellor helped honor Jim McLeod (second from right) at the 2010 Eliot Society dinner.
Putting on his lab coat for an important cause, Chancellor Wrighton kicked off the grand opening of Washington University’s MySci Resource Center in 2013 with a hands-on chemistry demonstration for St. Louis kids. The MySci Center works to strategically improve teaching and learning within St. Louis’ K-12 community.
In 2013, Washington University welcomed some 1,200 students – and a former American president – to campus for the 6th annual Clinton Global Initiative. Here, Chancellor Wrighton greets President Bill Clinton at the podium.
Chancellor Wrighton offers congratulations to Gerald Early, professor of English and of African and African-American studies, and the Merle Kling Professor of Modern Letters, at the unveiling of Early’s star on the St. Louis Walk of Fame in 2013.
Chancellor Wrighton delivers remarks at the second annual Day of Discovery & Dialogue, a universitywide event to explore issues of diversity and inclusion, on Feb. 24, 2016, at the School of Medicine.
But first, a selfie. Chancellor Wrighton poses with students during Move-in Day in 2016.
Washington University has become a more global institution during Chancellor Wrighton’s tenure. Here he poses in China with Frank Chang, president of National Chiao Tung University, which became a partner of the McDonnell International Scholars Academy in 2017.
Chancellor Wrighton hitches a ride with the Budweiser Clydesdales at a parade before the 2016 Presidential Debate.
Before the Presidential Debate on Oct. 9, 2016, Chancellor Wrighton soaks in and captures the moment with a selfie near the debate stage. Washington University has hosted more debates for the Commission on Presidential Debates than any other institution.
Presiding over Commencement in Brookings Quadrangle, as he did here in 2017 for the 23rd time, is one of the joys of being Chancellor.

On Oct. 6, Mark S. Wrighton announced his intention to conclude his term as chancellor of Washington University in St. Louis, effective no later than July 1, 2019, after serving 22 years in the role. These photos represent just a small sampling of his many special moments and contributions during his tenure so far.

