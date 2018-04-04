Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting March 2, the following faculty members were appointed with tenure, promoted with tenure or granted tenure, effective July 1 unless otherwise noted.

Appointment with tenure

Cynthia Feliciano as professor of sociology in Arts & Sciences (effective at the beginning of employment); and

Geoffrey K. Ward as associate professor of African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences (effective at the beginning of employment).

Promotion with tenure

Chandler Ahrens to associate professor of architecture at the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts;

Maxim N. Artyomov to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine;

Sheretta T. Butler-Barnes to associate professor at the Brown School;

Ryan H. Bogdan to associate professor of psychological and brain sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Alexander S. Bradley to associate professor of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Colin Burnett to associate professor of film and media studies in Arts & Sciences;

Todd Druley, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective March 2);

Eric A. Galburt to associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (effective March 2);

Patrick L. Hill to associate professor of psychological and brain Sciences in Arts & Sciences;

Spencer Lake to associate professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the School of Engineering & Applied Science;

Edward R. McPherson Jr. to associate professor of English in Arts & Sciences;

Tae Seok Moon to associate professor of energy, environmental and chemical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science;

S. Celeste Morley, MD, PhD, to associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine (effective March 2);

Kater W. Murch to associate professor of physics in Arts & Sciences;

Jonathan A. Myers to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences;

Christian A. F. Schneider to associate professor of German in Arts & Sciences;

Jung-Tsung (J-T) Shen to associate professor of electrical and systems engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science;

Jonathan Silva to associate professor of biomedical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science;

Paul S. Steinbeck to associate professor of music in Arts & Sciences;

Ari J. Stern to associate professor of mathematics in Arts & Sciences;

Sanjay Joshua Swamidass, PhD, MD, to associate professor of pathology and immunology at the School of Medicine; and

Hani Zaher to associate professor of biology in Arts & Sciences.

Granting of tenure

James Janetka as associate professor of biochemistry and molecular biophysics at the School of Medicine (effective March 2); and

Laura M. Piccio, MD, PhD, as associate professor of neurology at the School of Medicine (effective March 2).