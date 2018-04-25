Parking permit rates for 2018-19 announced

Washington University in St. Louis announced pricing for those interested in purchasing parking permits for the 2018-19 academic year as well as updates to two alternative transportation offerings, the Bearly Drivers Carpool and the Occasional Parking Program.

2018-19 parking permits

The Parking and Transportation team will continue to offer two permit types, yellow/unreserved (for any eligible permit holder) and red/reserved (for employees only).

The annual price for 2018-19 yellow permits will increase from a monthly rate of $58 to $66, and the monthly cost of a red permit will increase from a monthly rate of $145 to $165. Visit here for the full list of permits and pricing details.

“Over the last two years, we have tried to keep the increase in permit pricing as low as possible, and we will continue to be mindful as rates increase to ensure WashU can meet and deliver on operational needs and expectations,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer.

The annualized 2018-19 rate increase is in line with the 2017-18 increase, but the monthly impact may seem greater because the 2017-18 increases were spread over 13 months. The 2018-19 permits are valid for 12 months, from Aug. 1, 2018, to July 31, 2019.

Details about renewing permits will be shared in the near future; however, there will not be a lottery this year. Permits will continue to be broken into zones.

“Because of last year’s lottery, we have a better understanding of the types of permits that are needed and available by zone, which allows us to release more permits earlier in the year and also alleviate waitlist volume,” said Gwen Bolden, director of Parking and Transportation Services.

Alternative transportation

The university will continue to offer low-cost options, including ParkSmart, which allows eligible permit holders to park at West Campus for $10 per month, as well as a wide mix of alternative transportation options, including the Metro Transit UPass program, Campus Circulator, Guaranteed Ride Home, Campus2Home and West Campus shuttles, among others.

The Parking and Transportation team also is updating the Bearly Drivers Carpool and the Occasional Parking Program.

Occasional Parking Program

The Occasional Parking Program is available to full-time and part-time faculty and staff, graduate students and eligible Basic Service Contractors who only occasionally require campus parking or primarily use alternative commuting methods. Participants can choose between one of four levels, including:

Level 1: Eight days/80 hours, $36 (may be purchased Aug. 1-May 31)

Level 2: 24 days/240 hours, $108 (may be purchased Aug. 1-April 30 if full time and from Aug. 1-Jan. 31 if part time)

Level 3: 36 days/360 hours, $162 (may be purchased Aug. 1-Jan. 31)

Level 4: 48 days/480 hours, $216 (may be purchased Aug. 1-Oct. 31)

Each permit, which is tied to an assigned zone, will be pre-loaded with the number of hours designated by level. Usage will only be deducted between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, so permit holders can stretch the permit out longer if they do not need full-day parking.

Once the allotted time is used, participants can buy additional time; however, purchases cannot exceed 48 days per year. After 48 days, individuals must pay the public parking rates for the remainder of the year or can opt to purchase a ParkSmart permit if available. They are not eligible to purchase another OPP permit. Conversely, any unused time expires on July 31, 2019.

New users will have one month to try the program and can return the permit if it is not the right fit. These participants will be refunded the remaining balance and can select a different parking option, subject to availability.

Bearly Drivers Carpool

Bearly Drivers Carpool allows full-time Danforth faculty and staff to share the cost of a parking permit and park in designated Bearly Drivers parking spaces within the team’s assigned zone.

To participate, each member of a carpool team must enroll in the program and each individual must pay via payroll deduction. Rates for the 2018-19 academic year include:

• Bearly Driver, four-person: $240 total

• Bearly Driver, three-person: $360 total

• Bearly Driver, two-person: $540 total

In the event that one of the participants needs to drive separately, the team is issued one validation per month to park at West or North Campus. Participants also can request one Danforth Campus validation per month, valid only for the month issued.

For more information about parking and transportation in the coming year, visit the parking website.

For additional information as well as changes to parking during Commencement, which will take place May 18, visit parking.wustl.edu.