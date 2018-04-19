Video: What are your odds of going into poverty?

What are your odds of going into poverty? Mark Rank, the Herbert S. Hadley Professor of Social Welfare at the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis, has developed a unique calculator that can determine an American’s expected risk of poverty based on their race, education level, gender, marital status and age. See how it works here.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments.