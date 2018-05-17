MEDIA ADVISORY: Washington University Commencement is 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 18

WHAT: Washington University’s 157th Commencement. The university will award 3,319 degrees to 3,150 undergraduate, graduate and professional students. The university also will bestow honorary degrees on five individuals.

WHO: Anne-Marie Slaughter, a renowned foreign policy expert, scholar and former top State Department official, will give the 2018 Commencement address. During the ceremony, Slaughter will receive an honorary doctor of laws degree.

The university’s other honorary degree recipients and their degrees are:

Eric D. Green , MD, PhD, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who has helped to shape the field of genomics and its application to medicine, doctor of science;

Eric D. Green, MD, PhD, director of the National Human Genome Research Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), who has helped to shape the field of genomics and its application to medicine, doctor of science;

Chris Krehmeyer, president and CEO of St. Louis-based Beyond Housing, where he works to build and support thriving communities by helping provide affordable housing and create economic development, doctor of humane letters;

Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of the United Negro College Fund, the nation's largest private provider of scholarships and other educational support to African-American students, doctor of humane letters; and

Francis G. Slay, St. Louis' longest-serving mayor who, during his 16-year term, led a successful downtown and city neighborhood revival, doctor of humane letters.

WHERE: Brookings Quadrangle, which is directly west of Brookings Hall, the university’s main administration building that sits on a hill overlooking Forest Park. (In the event of severe weather, see plan below.)

WHEN: 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS: Some of the graduating students have been showcased through stories, images and videos throughout the year. Visit 2018 Class Acts to see a sampling of our undergraduate, graduate and professional students who are changing the world through research, service and innovation. Also among the Class of 2018 are two Rhodes Scholars.

SEVERE WEATHER PLAN: Commencement will be held outside rain or shine. However, in case of severe weather, the universitywide Commencement ceremony in Brookings Quadrangle will be canceled. If that happens, a ceremony for undergraduates only will move inside to the Athletic Complex Field House and begin at 8:30 a.m. The ceremonies for all graduate and professional degree candidates will be held at their schools’ individual recognition ceremonies.

