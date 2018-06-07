2018-19 parking permits available by end of June

Danforth Campus 2018-19 parking permits will be available for purchase by the end of June, Washington University in St. Louis announced.

The Parking and Transportation team, working with Information Technology, is finalizing an online system that faculty, staff and students can access to purchase 2018-19 permits. This includes undergraduate juniors and seniors, graduate students and full- or part-time faculty and staff who work at the Danforth, North and West campuses.

Once the online system is available, eligible Danforth faculty, staff and students will be able to purchase a 2018-19 permit by logging in to the system using their WUSTL key. This is not a renewal. Eligible Danforth faculty, staff or students requiring parking during the 2018-19 academic year must log in to the site, select a permit type and zone and complete their purchase of a new permit. Current permits expire July 31. The new permits will be valid Aug. 1 through July 31, 2019.

“While permit assignments are subject to availability, this year we have a much better understanding of the number of permits needed — and what is available — in each zone,” said Gwen Bolden, director of Parking and Transportation Services. “We should be able to accommodate faculty and staff within their preferred zones as well as the majority of eligible students. We will create a waitlist at a later date, if and when needed.”

Permit types

The two major permit types that will be available include: yellow/general (for any eligible permit holder) and red/restricted (for employees only). Additional permit options include, but are not limited to:

ParkSmart: available to faculty and staff, eligible students and eligible Basic Services Contractors (BSCs). (Basic Service Contractors are defined as employees of Allied Universal, Aramark, Bon Appetit, Catering St. Louis, Focal Pointe, Follett, Huntleigh and WFF.)

Occasional Parking Program: available to part-time and full-time employees, eligible students and eligible BSCs.

Bearly Drivers Carpool: available to Washington University paid full-time employees only

Evening: available for faculty and staff (red) and eligible students (yellow).

Review all options and rates here. For details about the Occasional Parking Program and Bearly Drivers Carpool, visit What’s New in 2018-19.

Additional steps for those interested in purchasing an Occasional Parking Program or Bearly Drivers Carpool permit will be shared in coming weeks.

Campus zones

Permits will be available for purchase in four of the five campus zones, including Zone 2 (south core); Zone 3 (north core); Zone 4 (South 40 and the Lofts); as well as Zone 5N (North Campus) and 5W (West Campus). At this time, parking is not available on the east end of the Danforth Campus (Zone 1).

Permit distribution

Faculty and staff can choose to receive a purchased permit via campus mail or to pick it up at the Parking and Transportation Office on North Campus (700 Rosedale, at the corner of Skinker and Enright).

Students also will have two options. Permit distribution for students will be at the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Aug. 27-29. A photo ID, preferably a university ID, will be required. In addition to the distribution of 2018-19 parking permits, students also may pick up their fall 2018 U-Pass at that time.

In addition, students may pick up their purchased permit at the Parking and Transportation office. The date these permits will be available at the office will be announced later.

“We appreciate your patience as the team finalizes the details of the online purchasing system,” Bolden said. “Our priority is to ensure the process goes as smoothly as possible, and we look forward to sharing specific details with you in the next few weeks.”

For additional information about parking and transportation, including rules and regulations, visit parking.wustl.edu.

The university also offers alternative transportation options, including the Metro U-Pass program, Campus Circulator, Guaranteed Ride Home, Campus2Home and West Campus shuttles, among others. Learn more at parking.wustl.edu/commute-options/.

To contact the Parking and Transportation office, call 314-935-5601 or email ParkTrans@wustl.edu.