Parking permits for faculty, staff available for purchase June 27

Full- or part-time faculty and staff who work at the Danforth Campus, North Campus and West Campus can purchase a 2018-19 parking permit starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 27, Washington University in St. Louis announced.

Permits for eligible students — including undergraduate juniors and seniors and graduate students — will be available starting July 11.

Purchasing process

This is not a renewal. Eligible individuals who want to purchase 2018-19 parking permits must log in to the parking permit site using their WUSTL key and then select a permit type and zone preference.

How to purchase your permit

Log in at https://parkingpermitpurchase.wustl.edu. View the parking zone map, permit options, descriptions and pricing. Select your 2018-19 permit and zone based on preference and eligibility. Choose a method of payment: payroll deduction, student billing or credit card. Faculty/staff payroll deductions will begin in August. Those who select student billing will be billed in full in August. Those paying by credit card will be charged in full at the time of purchase. Upon completion, an automatic notification will be sent via email detailing your permit purchase.

Timeline June 27: Starting at 10 a.m., faculty and staff can purchase parking permits.

July 11: Eligible students can purchase parking permits.

July 23: Faculty and staff permits distributed via campus mail or become available for pickup at the Parking and Transportation office.

Aug. 6: Student permits become available for pickup at the Parking and Transportation office.

Aug. 27–29: Student permits distributed from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall.

Only those with a valid WUSTL key will be able to choose a permit via the online system. Beginning July 23, those without a WUSTL key should visit the Parking and Transportation office on North Campus to purchase a 2018-19 parking permit.

Eliot Society, Occasional Parking Program and Bearly Drivers carpool

Eliot Society members must have a 2018-19 Eliot Society voucher. To use their Eliot Society benefit, members should select the “Eliot Certificate” button after making their permit and zone selections via the online system. Starting July 23, Eliot members can present the voucher at the Parking and Transportation office on North Campus to obtain their permit.

Those interested in purchasing an Occasional Parking Program or Bearly Drivers carpool permit can learn more on the 2018-19 Bearly Drivers and 2018-19 Occasional Parking Program pages of the Parking and Transportation website. Applications and other details will be released soon.

Permit distribution

Faculty and staff permits will be distributed via campus mail July 23. Faculty or staff who prefer to pick up their permits at the Parking and Transportation office may indicate that preference via the online system. Permits will be available for pickup starting July 23.

Student permits will be distributed from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27-29 in the Clark-Fox Forum in Hillman Hall. A photo ID, preferably a university ID, will be required. Students who cannot attend the distribution can pick up their permits at the Parking and Transportation office starting Aug. 6.

Permit types and campus zones

Two major permit types are available: yellow/general (for any eligible permit holder) and red/restricted (for employees only). Permits will be available for purchase in four of the five campus zones, including Zone 2 (south core); Zone 3 (north core); Zone 4 (South 40 and the Lofts); as well as Zone 5N (North Campus) and 5W (West Campus).

“For those considering purchasing a red permit for the coming year, Parking and Transportation Services has hired two additional monitors to support the enforcement of red parking spaces during evening hours and on weekends,” said Gwen Bolden, director of parking and transportation services. “We made these additions in response to numerous requests from existing red permit holders. We heard you!”

To review the full list of available permits and rates, visit the rate sheet located in the What’s New in 2018-19 section of the Parking and Transportation Services website.

“WashU also offers alternative transportation options, including the Metro Transit U-Pass program, Campus Circulator, Guaranteed Ride Home, Campus2Home and West Campus shuttles, among others,” Bolden said. “Before purchasing a permit for the coming academic year, we encourage you to learn more about all of WashU’s offerings.” Visit www.parking.wustl.edu/commute-options/.

The Parking and Transportation office is on North Campus at 700 Rosedale, at the corner of Skinker and Enright. To contact the office, call 314-935-5601 or email ParkTrans@wustl.edu.