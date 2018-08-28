Field Notes | Azores, Portugal

Volcanic craters, fumeroles and hot springs mark the rugged landscape of São Miguel island, in the remote Portuguese Azores, where undergraduate students from Washington University in St. Louis traveled to study field geology techniques during their 2018 spring break.

In this upper-division field geology course (EPS496), the students advanced their skills in field data collection and interpretation at the triple junction of the American, African and European tectonic plates. The course was led by Alexander S. Bradley and Philip Skemer, both associate professors of earth and planetary sciences in Arts & Sciences.