Board of Trustees grants faculty appointments, promotions

At the Washington University in St. Louis Board of Trustees meeting Oct. 5, the following faculty were appointed with tenure or promoted with tenure, effective that day.

Appointment with tenure

John Gorcsan III, MD, as professor of medicine at the School of Medicine;

Jianjun Guan as professor of mechanical engineering and materials science at the School of Engineering & Applied Science; and

Geoffrey Hugo as professor of radiation oncology at the School of Medicine.

Promotion with tenure

Mikhail Y. Berezin to associate professor of radiology at the School of Medicine;

Megan A. Cooper, PhD, MD, to associate professor of pediatrics at the School of Medicine;

Amanda L. Lewis to associate professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine;

Christopher A. Maher to associate professor of medicine at the School of Medicine and of biomedical engineering at the School of Engineering & Applied Science;

Cynthia E. Rogers, MD, to associate professor of psychiatry at the School of Medicine; and

Christina L. Stallings to associate professor of molecular microbiology at the School of Medicine.