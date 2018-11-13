Parking and Transportation shares alerts, provides updates

The Parking and Transportation team at Washington University in St. Louis is providing important alerts and reminders to the campus community and an update on future plans.

The parking facility on the east end of the Danforth Campus is expected to open in summer 2019, and the team is beginning to finalize the next phase of the university’s parking and transportation strategy. As part of this effort, focus groups are planned in the weeks ahead to gather input from the campus community.

“Our objective is to keep WashU’s community as informed as possible about our available parking and transportation resources,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “With an eye on the future, gathering feedback from stakeholders about these options is equally important as we continue to focus on optimizing parking on the Danforth Campus.”

The series of focus groups includes randomly selected faculty, staff, undergraduate and graduate students, among others. Additional listening sessions also are being conducted.

“The feedback we are gathering during these sessions will be critical as we begin shaping the next chapter of our overall parking and transportation strategy for the university,” Carter said.

Vehicle storage

As the holiday season approaches, the university again will provide on-campus vehicle storage in the Wallace Garage to students, faculty and staff who plan to leave a personal vehicle on campus for more than 72 hours during upcoming breaks.

To arrange for vehicle storage, visit the Parking and Transportation Office on North Campus (700 Rosedale) and complete a vehicle storage form to receive a storage placard.

Storage costs:

Thanksgiving break : Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $50 for nonpermit holders.

: Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $50 for nonpermit holders. Winter break : Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $100 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $200 for nonpermit holders.

: Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $100 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $200 for nonpermit holders. Spring break : Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $50 for nonpermit holders.

: Free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $25 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; $50 for nonpermit holders. Summer break: Vehicle storage is not provided during the summer months.

Residents living in the Lofts are permitted to leave their vehicles in the Lofts garage; however, a storage placard issued by Parking & Transportation must be displayed.

All other permit holders will be charged the permit holder rate for holiday vehicle storage. Those without permits will be charged the nonpermit rates.

Important updates and alerts

A new 560 Music Center shuttle is available for students, faculty and staff. The service will be available from 3-11 p.m., Monday through Friday, every 20 minutes. Passengers must show a valid university ID to ride. For additional details and the shuttle schedule, visit the 560 Music Center shuttle webpage.

is available for students, faculty and staff. The service will be available from 3-11 p.m., Monday through Friday, every 20 minutes. Passengers must show a valid university ID to ride. For additional details and the shuttle schedule, visit the 560 Music Center shuttle webpage. The Campus Circulator hours have been extended to 4 a.m., Monday through Friday during academic sessions. Academic weekend hours of service will remain noon to 2 a.m. During breaks, the shuttle will be in service from 7:40 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekends.

hours have been extended to 4 a.m., Monday through Friday during academic sessions. Academic weekend hours of service will remain noon to 2 a.m. During breaks, the shuttle will be in service from 7:40 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from noon to 10 p.m. on weekends. Starting Nov. 19, the south entrance of the Millbrook Garage will be closed for the week of Thanksgiving for concrete repair work. The entrance is expected to reopen Nov. 26.

will be closed for the week of Thanksgiving for concrete repair work. The entrance is expected to reopen Nov. 26. The Forest Park Parkway bridge has reopened to pedestrian and cyclist traffic. The stairs to the Academy Building and University Drive also are available, and the sidewalk running along Forest Park Parkway, beneath the bridge, has reopened. Through the end of November, contractors will continue to work in the area to complete the installation of architectural finishes.

has reopened to pedestrian and cyclist traffic. The stairs to the Academy Building and University Drive also are available, and the sidewalk running along Forest Park Parkway, beneath the bridge, has reopened. Through the end of November, contractors will continue to work in the area to complete the installation of architectural finishes. As a reminder, all individuals who park in the Danforth University Center, Millbrook, Snow Way, and West Campus garages must have a valid parking permit to enter and to exit. To function properly, these permits require an entry followed by an exit. A permit that is not first read by the RFID technology at the entrance will not activate the gate arms when a parker is ready to exit.

For more information about parking and transportation, visit parking.wustl.edu.