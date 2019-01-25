2019-20 tuition, room, board, fees announced

Undergraduate tuition at Washington University in St. Louis will be $54,250 for the 2019-20 academic year — a $1,850 increase over the 2018-19 current academic tuition of $52,400, announced Amy B. Kweskin, vice chancellor for finance and chief financial officer. This year’s percentage increase of 3.5 percent matches that of the last four years and remains the university’s lowest in 51 years.

The required student activity fee will be $542. The health and wellness fee will be $500.

Charges for on-campus double-occupancy housing for 2019-20 will range between $11,176 and $11,650, depending on housing type selected. This year’s range is $10,850 to $11,310. The meal plans for 2019-20 will range from $4,389 to $6,097 compared with this year’s range of $4,290 to $5,960.

“We are able to fulfill our mission of providing an exceptional university experience inside and outside the classroom because of the tuition you pay,” wrote Provost Holden Thorp in a letter to parents and students about the 2019-20 tuition, room, board and fees.

“It also enables us to meet the financial needs of all of our students, a goal that remains one of our highest priorities,” wrote Thorp, who is also executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and the Rita Levi-Montalcini Distinguished University Professor.

“Thank you for your continued support as we work to fulfill Washington University’s commitment to preparing our students for lives of meaning and purpose,” Thorp wrote.

A Frequently Asked Questions document about tuition and the university’s financial resources was enclosed with the letter.

Students who qualify for need-based financial assistance will receive consideration for the cost increases, along with consideration of changes in their family financial circumstances.

Below are the 2019-20 full-time tuition and fee schedules for the university’s graduate and professional programs as well as tuition for evening and summer schools enrolling part-time students.

The Graduate School and graduate programs in the School of Engineering & Applied Science: The 2019-20 tuition charge for graduate students in these programs will be $54,250, an increase of $1,850 (3.5 percent).

Graduate School of Architecture & Urban Design: The 2019-20 tuition charge for the Master of Architecture program will be $52,700, an increase of $1,550 (3.0 percent).

Graduate School of Art: The 2019-20 tuition charge for the Master of Fine Arts programs will be $43,750, an increase of $1,370 (3.2 percent).

Brown School: The 2019-20 tuition charge for first-year students in the Master of Social Work program will be $42,610, an increase of $1,240 (3.0 percent), and the Master of Public Health program tuition will be $37,840, an increase of $1,100 (3.0 percent).

Olin Business School graduate program: The 2019-20 tuition for the Master of Business Administration program will be $62,050, an increase of $2,100 (3.5 percent), and the Executive MBA program will be $137,280, an increase of $5,280 (4.0 percent).

School of Law: The 2019-20 tuition for the JD and LLM programs will be $58,800, an increase of $1,990 (3.5 percent).

School of Medicine: The 2019-20 tuition, including student use fees, for first-year students in the School of Medicine will be $64,164 each year for their four years of medical school, an increase of $1,869 (3.0 percent). Tuition and fees previously reported as a lump sum will be separated into tuition ($62,664) and student use fees ($1,500). The tuition and fees for the second-, third- and fourth-year classes was fixed for four years upon their entry to medical school and their 2019-20 annual tuition will continue at $62,295, $60,481 and $58,049, respectively. The health fee will remain at $2,749.

Evening and Summer School tuition rates, 2019-20

Undergraduate evening students: For undergraduate evening students enrolling in University College in Arts & Sciences in 2019-20, tuition will be $665 per credit hour.

Graduate students in University College: Depending upon the graduate program in University College in Arts & Sciences, tuition will range from $665 to $995 per credit hour for 2019-20.

Summer School in Arts & Sciences: Tuition in Summer School classes in Arts & Sciences will be $1,180 per undergraduate credit hour and $1,420 per graduate credit hour for summer 2019.