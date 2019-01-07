Sam Fox School unveils spring Public Lecture Series

New York fashion icon Gabriel Asfour, Los Angeles architect Georgina Huljich and Berlin-based video artist Omer Fast are among the international array of cutting-edge visual thinkers who will visit Washington University in St. Louis as part of the Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts’ spring Public Lecture Series.

In all, the spring series will feature 10 presentations by renowned artists, architects, curators and designers. All talks are free and open to the public and begin at 6:30 p.m. in Washington University’s Steinberg Hall Auditorium unless otherwise noted. A 6 p.m. reception will precede each talk.

Events will begin Jan. 16 with Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle. The Chicago-based artist recently completed “Weather Field No. 2,” a commission for the university’s Art on Campus program. The piece was installed last month near the north entrance to Olin Library.

Asfour, a co-founder of the fashion collective threeASFOUR, will discuss his storied career Jan. 23. The recipient of a 2015 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award, threeASFOUR fuses high technology with traditional craftsmanship to explore themes of collective consciousness and cultural co-existence. The group’s work is in the permanent collections of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London and the Met Costume Institute, among many others.

Huljich, who will speak Feb. 6, is principal and managing director of P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S, a design/research architectural practice that has won international recognition for its innovative approach to form, material and digital technology. She previously worked at the Guggenheim Museum and Dean/Wolf Architects in New York and at Morphosis Architects in Los Angeles.

Fast, who will speak March 19, explores the psychology of contemporary trauma and the ways narratives, both real and manufactured, are shaped by cinematic convention. His project “5,000 Feet is the Best” (2011) explores the experiences of a Predator drone operator while “Remainder” (2015), his first feature-length film, centers on a young man who loses his memory after being struck by “technology parts and bits” falling from the sky.

Other scheduled lectures include: architects Sandra Barclay and Jean Pierre Crousse (Jan. 30), Cristiano Ceccato (March 4) and Richard Murphy (March 18); artist David Humphrey (Feb. 4); urban planner Doug Farr (Feb. 22); and landscape architect Gunther Vogt (March 25). See below for a complete list.

Steinberg Hall is near the intersection of Skinker and Forsyth boulevards, immediately adjacent to Givens Hall and the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum. Visit here for parking details.

For more information, call 314-935-9300 or visit www.samfoxschool.wustl.edu.

Spring 2019 speakers

Jan. 16

Iñigo Manglano-Ovalle

Artist, Chicago

Art on Campus Lecture

* Lecture at 6 p.m. in the Ann W. Olin Women’s Building

Jan. 23

Gabriel Asfour

Founding partner, threeASFOUR, New York

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Designer Lecture

Jan. 30

Sandra Barclay and Jean Pierre Crousse

Founding partners, Barclay & Crousse Architecture, Lima, Peru

Ruth Kahn Lynford Lecture

Feb. 4

David Humphrey

Artist, New York

Henry L. and Natalie E. Freund Visiting Artist Lecture

Feb. 6

Georgina Huljich

Principal and managing director, P-A-T-T-E-R-N-S, Los Angeles

Coral Courts Lecture

Feb. 22

Doug Farr

President and founding principal, Farr Associates, Chicago

Sustainable Urbanism Masterclass Kickoff Lecture

March 4

Cristiano Ceccato

Associate director, Zaha Hadid Architects, London

AIA St. Louis Scholarship Fund Lecture

March 18

Richard Murphy

Director, Richard Murphy Architects, Edinburgh

Eugene J. Mackey Jr. Lecture

March 19

Omer Fast

Artist, Berlin

Graduate School of Art Lecture

March 25

Gunther Vogt

Founder and principal, Vogt Landscape Architects, Zurich

Anova Lecture for Landscape Architecture