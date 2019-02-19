Jazz Band performs ‘Só Danço Samba’

Brazilian composer Antonio Carlos Jobim was among the 20th century’s most influential songwriters and a pioneer of the bossa nova style. Many of his works — such as “Desafinado,” “Wave” and “Girl From Ipanema” — have become jazz and pop standards.
In this video, senior Hannah Gilberstadt leads the Jazz Band at Washington University in St. Louis through a rendition of Jobim’s 1962 classic “Só Danço Samba” (“I Only Dance Samba”). Over the years, the piece — which features lyrics by Vinicius de Moraes — has been recorded by dozens of artists, ranging from Stan Getz and Ella Fitzgerald to Yo-Yo Ma and John Pizzarelli.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, the Jazz Band will perform “Só Danço Samba,” along with works by Jerome Kern, Hoagy Carmichael, Billy Strayhorn and others, as part of a free concert in the 560 Music Center. For more information, visit music.wustl.edu.
