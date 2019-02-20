Video: ‘Angels in America’

A light flashes. A wing rustles. A feather floats gently to the floor.

Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America” features some of the most indelible images in American theater. From Feb. 22 to March 3, the Performing Arts Department in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis will stage Kushner’s epic drama for six performances in Edison Theatre.

This short video highlights Kushner’s links to St. Louis, as well as the work of costume designer Mona Jahani, a junior in Arts & Sciences. Sets are by Robert Morgan, teaching professor of drama, with props by scenic artist Emily Frei. The original score is by William Lenihan, director of jazz studies in the Department of Music in Arts & Sciences.

