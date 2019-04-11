A new era of engineering

During a Jan. 31, 2019, ceremony in Whitaker Hall Atrium, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton announced that the School of Engineering & Applied Science would be renamed the James McKelvey School of Engineering in honor of trustee and ­distinguished alumnus Jim ­McKelvey Jr., AB ’87, BSCS ’87, who has made an ­unprecedented and ­transformative investment in the school. Below, McKelvey and his wife, Anna, enjoy the balloon drop during the ­naming event.

McKelvey Engineering is on a strong ­trajectory as a leader in research and ­innovation. The ­extraordinary ­generosity and leadership of the McKelvey family ­enable a ­major leap forward for the school and unleash the possibilities for even greater impact in tackling the world’s great engineering challenges.

