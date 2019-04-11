A new era of engineering

During a Jan. 31, 2019, ceremony in Whitaker Hall Atrium, Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton announced that the School of Engineering & Applied Science would be renamed the James McKelvey School of Engineering in honor of trustee and distinguished alumnus Jim McKelvey Jr., AB ’87, BSCS ’87, who has made an unprecedented and transformative investment in the school. Below, McKelvey and his wife, Anna, enjoy the balloon drop during the naming event.
McKelvey Engineering is on a strong trajectory as a leader in research and innovation. The extraordinary generosity and leadership of the McKelvey family enable a major leap forward for the school and unleash the possibilities for even greater impact in tackling the world’s great engineering challenges.
