Parking and Transportation announces parking permit rates

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Washington University in St. Louis has announced parking permit pricing for the 2019-20 academic year.

In the coming weeks, a series of town hall sessions will be held to provide updates and answer questions from the campus community. Topics include fiscal year 2020 parking permits, zones, registration, alternative transportation, summer projects and changes as well as updates on the East End Parking Facility. The session on May 6 will be livestreamed.

Town hall schedule • 1-2:30 p.m. April 24, Whitaker Hall Auditorium

• 10-11:30 a.m. May 2, Brookings Hall, Room 300

• 10:30 a.m.-noon May 6, Danforth University Center, Room 234 (also will be livestreamed)

• 2-3:30 p.m. May 7, North Campus café

• 10:30 a.m.-noon May 13, Givens Hall, Kemp Auditorium

• 1-2:30 p.m. May 13, West Campus, Conference Center A/B room

Permits and pricing

Any eligible individual who plans to park on campus in the coming academic year will need to purchase a new parking permit.

Faculty and staff permits will be available for purchase starting in early to mid-June, with parking permits for eligible students available starting in mid- to late June. Review the fiscal 2020 available permits and associated pricing. The new parking permits will be valid from Aug. 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020.

“The team in Parking and Transportation is working to balance rate adjustments with both permit holders and operational needs in mind,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “WashU will continue to offer low-cost options, including ParkSmart permits that allow eligible permit holders to park at West Campus for $11 per month.”

East End Parking Facility

The new East End Parking Facility will open temporarily on May 17 to help offset the heavy volume of vehicles on campus during Commencement.

After Commencement, the facility will be closed between May 18 and July 14 for final equipment installation and testing.

The Parking and Transportation Services team will distribute fiscal 2020 parking permits to faculty and staff from the East End Parking Facility from July 15-17.

Then, from July 18 through July 31, employees with valid fiscal year 2019 red, yellow and ParkSmart permits will be able to park in the new garage on a first-come, first-served basis until it officially opens Aug. 1. Faculty and staff with valid fiscal 2020 parking permits for Zone 1 will be able to use the new garage starting Aug. 1 through the new academic year.

Updated website

The Parking and Transportation also recently launched its redesigned Parking and Transportation website. Featuring dedicated sections with content specific to visitors, students and employees, the changes are expected to help the campus community more easily navigate the university’s parking and transportation resources.

In addition to featuring important alerts more prominently at the top of the homepage, the site also includes a new section dedicated to high-volume dates tied to campus events that may impact parking and transportation resources.

Planned construction and service outage

In the next few weeks, planned construction and maintenance will impact the availability of parking spaces in two zones.

Impact to Zone 2/red parking effective April 19: As east end construction nears completion, the red spaces along Forsyth to the east of what was previously Hoyt Drive will be taken offline to allow for traffic and lane configuration starting April 19. This will be a permanent change to red parking for Zone 2 permit holders.

Impact to Zone 3 April 19-26: The surface lot north of the Athletic Complex off of Snow Way Drive (Lot 28) in Zone 3 will be unavailable starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 19, to accommodate a crane needed for a construction project.

High-volume events

Several upcoming events are expected to draw a heavy volume of traffic to campus. These include:

Pow Wow: impact to the lot east of Athletic Complex (Lot 31) on April 20

Pow Wow is scheduled for Saturday, April 20. That day, there will be minor parking restrictions on Lot 31, just east of the Athletic Complex.

Engineering conference: impact to Millbrook Garage April 27-28

High traffic is expected in and around the Millbrook Garage on April 27 and 28.

Somers Family Hall dedication: impact to surface lot south of the Psychology Building (Lot 42) May 3

The surface lot just south of the Psychology Building (Lot 42) as well as eastbound and westbound through traffic will be unavailable due to the Somers dedication.

Commencement: parking alerts early to mid-May

Starting the week of May 6, the Parking and Transportation team will begin placing signs and staging barricades in preparation for parking and traffic restrictions around campus.

The universitywide Commencement ceremony will take place May 17, but there will be Commencement exercises underway throughout the week starting as early as May 14. Specific details will be announced in late April or early May. Read more details about Commencement.

For more information about parking and transportation, including alternative transportation options, visit parking.wustl.edu.