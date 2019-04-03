Campus celebrates Wrightons at Wrightonpalooza

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Washington University in St. Louis community will celebrate the leadership and legacy of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and wife, Risa Zwerling Wrighton, at Wrightonpalooza, a festival featuring live music, student performances, games and free food from St. Louis’ best food trucks. The party runs from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 8, on Mudd Field on the Danforth Campus.

From a giant inflatable bowling alley to a special performance of the “Dancellor” to free Ted Drewes “mocha Mark” concretes, the party will pay tribute to the Wrightons’ favorite traditions.

Headliners are soul singer Brian Owens, who recently released a critically acclaimed album of Johnny Cash covers, and local favorite Steve Ewing, known for his high-energy live shows.

The party also will feature performances from Washington University student groups including the Washington University Juggling Club, WashU Chaahat, Mariachi Cuicacalli, Kwenu, YoWU, Fuego, Bear Nation Varsity Band, Samulnori and Dance Marathon. There also will be a tie-dye station, spin-art Frisbees and free Wrightonpalooza bandanas and T-shirts.

Wrightonpalooza also will boast an array of fair foods and international favorites from Bon Appetit, Ted Drewes and local foods trucks, including Buzz’s Hawaiian Grill, Mission Taco, Cheese Shack, Bombay Food Junkie, Slide Piece, Essentially Fries, My Big Fat Greek Truck, Wingnut and NY Food Truck.

Revelers are encouraged to post photos on Twitter and Instagram using the #Wrightonpalooza hashtag for a chance to win Cardinals tickets or Apple AirPods.

The Wrightonpalooza rain location is the Athletic Complex.

University Libraries also will celebrate Wrighton’s legacy with the special exhibit, “A Salute to Chancellor Wrighton: Proclamations and Letters in Honor of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton” from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8-10 on Olin Library, Level 1.