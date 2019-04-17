Pow Wow 2019: ‘Keep Them Sacred’

The theme of this year’s Pow Wow at Washington University in St. Louis is “Keep Them Sacred: Honoring Generations of Indigenous Women.”

The 29th annual event, a celebration of American Indian cultures, will be held Saturday, April 20, in the Washington University Field House on the Danforth Campus. Hosted by the Kathryn M. Buder Center for American Indian Studies at the Brown School, the event is free and open to the public and features Native American arts and crafts, dance contests, food and more.

“We want to put the focus on missing and murdered indigenous women throughout America,” said Kelley McCall, a master’s of social work and public health student and enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. She is co-chair of this year’s event.

The Pow Wow will feature an installation of the REDress Project, which honors missing and murdered indigenous women and was displayed at the university in 2018.

The Buder Center and the Pow Wow had a significant impact on McCall’s decision to attend the university.

“I was and am honored to be a part of a community where we can share our traditional ways and learn about various tribes in a more in-depth, academic setting,” she said. “The experiences and knowledge of the professors the Buder Center recruits have been invaluable as a non-traditional Native student.”

The Pow Wow is a time for those wishing to learn more about tribal culture to come, learn and enjoy the community, McCall said.

“Creating and catching up with lifelong connections is just the added bonus for our annual celebration,” she said. “It’s a great time for all ages!”

Doors open at 10 a.m. Grand entries will be at noon and at 6 p.m.