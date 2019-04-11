University celebrates Wrightons’ legacy at Wrightonpalooza

(Video: Tom Malkowicz and Diane Toroian Keaggy)

Hundreds of Washington University in St. Louis students, staff and faculty gathered on Mudd Field on April 8 to enjoy Wrightonpalooza, a celebration of the 24-year legacy of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton and Risa Zwerling Wrigton.

Arriving via a Corvette convertible, the Wrightons snapped selfies with students, applauded student dance performances and joined the members of Dance Marathon on stage for “The Dancellor.”

The party also featured “mocha Mark” Ted Drewes concretes, which were first served during Wrighton’s 1995 inauguration; free T-shirts emblazoned with a double-breasted suit design; and, in a nod to the Harbison House basement bowling alley, a human bowling game with giant inflatable pins.

“When I think of Chancellor Mark S. Wrighton, of course I think of double-breasted suits,” said Rory Mather, a senior in Arts & Sciences. “But I also think of a leader who has made WashU what it is today and who cares deeply about us as students. It was great that we were all able to come together and show the Wrightons what they mean to us.”