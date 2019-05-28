Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

On May 22, the Washington University Prison Education Project (PEP) conducted its first Commencement at the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, Mo. Ten students earned associate’s degrees. The ceremony was held in the center’s visiting room.

“This piece of paper is your foundation and your anchor,” said speaker Stanley Andrisse, assistant professor at Howard University College of Medicine and himself a formerly incarcerated person. “Use it when you feel that you are falling. Education is transformative. Use it to rewrite your story.”

Joe Angeles, director of Washington University Photo Services, documented the day.

See also: