Parking offers updates on permits, construction

Washington University in St. Louis parking permits for the 2019-20 academic year will be available for purchase in June.

Any eligible individual who plans to park at the Danforth, North or West campuses starting Aug. 1 will need to purchase a fiscal year 2020 parking permit. This includes full- or part-time faculty and staff, graduate students and eligible undergraduates — sophomores, juniors and seniors.

Parking permits will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. There will not be a lottery.

Town hall session Watch a recording from a recent town hall session to learn more about what to expect in parking and transportation in the months ahead.

Campus zones

Fiscal 2020 permits will be available for purchase in all five campus zones, including: Zone 1 (the east end); Zone 2 (south core); Zone 3 (north core); Zone 4 (South 40); as well as Zone 5N (North Campus) and 5W (West Campus). The new parking permits will be valid from Aug. 1 through July 31, 2020.

“We will continue to use the zoned system,” said Dedric Carter, vice chancellor for operations and technology transfer. “Those who purchase a yellow permit will be tied to a specific zone while those who purchase a red permit, available to employees, will be able to park in any zone.”

Sophomore options

Parking permits available to sophomores include:

South 40 residents: Wallace yellow or ParkSmart permit.

Residents of The Village (including sophomores, juniors and seniors): Snow Way yellow or ParkSmart permit.

The Lofts Residents: The Lofts permit (bundled into the rent) and the option to purchase a Snow Way yellow permit.

To review the full list of fiscal 2020 permits and rates, visit the Parking and Transportation website.

Permit registration and purchasing

Parking permits will be available for purchase by employees starting June 6 and by students starting June 20, pending system updates. Once the system is online, it will be accessible via a link from the Parking and Transportation website. An email will alert those who want to purchase permits that the registration period is open.

Once the purchasing system is live, individuals will be able to log in using their WUSTL key to choose the permit and, for yellow permit holders, the zone they want. When a permit type reaches its limit or a zone is full, the system will automatically remove those options from the system.

Distribution details

Parking permit distribution to faculty and staff will take place in the East End Parking Facility July 15-17. Those who do not plan to attend permit distribution can choose interoffice mail but should first verify that their address is correct in the university system. Student permit distribution will take place in late August.

This year, retirees who do not want to pick up their permits at the North Campus office can choose during registration to have their permit sent via the U.S. Postal Service.

Commencement and East End Parking Facility reminders

Commencement will take place Friday, May 17, but there will be Commencement-related events throughout the week starting today.

The Washington University campus and surrounding communities should expect a higher volume of traffic throughout the week, and parking will be limited. Specific details on what to expect are on the Parking and Transportation website.

Guests are strongly encouraged to take a hotel shuttle, taxi or rideshare service. Hotel shuttles may drop off guests at McDonnell Hall and Uber, Lyft and taxi drivers may drop guests off at Golfarb Hall. MetroLink is also a convenient option; exit at the Skinker station. Metro buses will not operate on campus May 17.

The new East End Parking Facility will open temporarily on May 16 and 17 to help offset the heavy volume of vehicles on campus during Commencement but will be closed between May 18 and July 14 for final equipment installation and testing. On Aug. 1, it will officially open to faculty and staff with valid fiscal 2020 parking permits for Zone 1.

Construction by Somers Hall and the West Campus shuttle

From late May through early August, several phases of construction will begin on the road that parallels Forsyth, from Wallace to Hillman (Orange Drive) and the Mallinckrodt bus plaza to Goldfarb.

During this time, the entrance onto lot 35, Simon Hall, will only be available from Wallace Drive and the exit from Olympian Way. Olympian Way will be made a one-way street that only heads south and will not be accessible from Forsyth.

Metro buses and university shuttles will pick up and drop off in this area; however, the West Campus shuttle will turn around in the Steinberg Hall circle drive. Later this month, the new schedule and map will go into effect. Both will be posted to the West Campus shuttle page.

Red permit spaces along Forsyth/Hoyt Drive

On May 3, 13 red permit spaces along Forsyth and west of Hoyt Drive (Wrighton Way) were decommissioned. This was a necessary change for traffic lane reconfiguration at the Forsyth and Hoyt Drive (Wrighton Way) intersection and is a permanent closure.

For more information, visit the Parking and Transportation website.