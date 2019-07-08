Slideshow: MFA in Visual Arts Thesis Exhibition

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis’ 2019 MFA in Visual Art Thesis Exhibition features work by 17 graduating students. Works in various media explore themes such as the politics of race, the role of gender, the poetics of the everyday and utopian or dystopian futures.

Featured artists are: Sarah Adcock, Greg Bailey, Jen Everett, Sara Ghazi Asadollahi, Hattie Hardt, Elliot Head, Lara Head, Mee Jey, Rachel Kalman, Rachel Lebo, Kevin McCoy, Bryan Page, Hugo Patao, Cora Lind Rozencohn, Janie Stamm, Paula Stevenson and Lingrong Wang.

The exhibition is curated by Meredith Malone, associate curator at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, and remains on view through July 12 at The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee St. For more information, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu. Photographer Carol Green captured the artwork in the exhibition.