Slideshow: MFA in Visual Arts Thesis Exhibition

The Sam Fox School of Design & Visual Arts at Washington University in St. Louis’ 2019 MFA in Visual Art Thesis Exhibition features work by 17 graduating students. Works in various media explore themes such as the politics of race, the role of gender, the poetics of the everyday and utopian or dystopian futures.
Featured artists are: Sarah Adcock, Greg Bailey, Jen Everett, Sara Ghazi Asadollahi, Hattie Hardt, Elliot Head, Lara Head, Mee Jey, Rachel Kalman, Rachel Lebo, Kevin McCoy, Bryan Page, Hugo Patao, Cora Lind Rozencohn, Janie Stamm, Paula Stevenson and Lingrong Wang.
The exhibition is curated by Meredith Malone, associate curator at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum, and remains on view through July 12 at The Luminary, 2701 Cherokee St. For more information, visit samfoxschool.wustl.edu. Photographer Carol Green captured the artwork in the exhibition.
Rachel Lebo, “I’ve forgotten the rest of the story.,” 2019. Oil on canvas.
Lara Head, “Two vessels,” 2019. Porcelain, Khadi black rag paper and waxed linen thread.
Three works by Sara Ghazi Asadollahi. From left: “Silence,” cement, Plexiglas and LED light; and “Crevice” and “Niche,” both oil on canvas, all 2019.
Janie Stamm, “June 12, 2016,” 2019. Felt, thread, glass beads, yarn and disco ball.
Kevin McCoy, detail from “He that increases knowledge increases sorrow,” 2019. Foil, vintage cardboard file boxes, Plexiglas, World War II-era poplar wood, fabric and thread.
Bryan Page, “Jesse (Writhing)” and “Pax (Writhing),” both 2019. Digital animation with motion-activated triggers.
Elliot Head, “19mm,” 2019. Found image on tape.
Hugo Patao, detail from “Running Away from Soldiers (modified version),” 2019. Oil on 12 panels.
Greg Bailey, eight works from the “Future Relics” series. On wall: “Future Relics: Monument 4,” “Future Relics: Monument 8” and “Future Relics: Monument 5”; charcoal on paper. On floor: “”Future Relics: 2,” “Future Relics: 1,” “Future Relics: 4” “Future Relics: 5” and “Future Relics: 3”; glazed earthenware, all 2019.
Sara Adcock, “Children Shouldn’t Play With Dead Things,” 2019. Wax, wood, coal, steel, yarn and spinning wheel.
Cora Lind Rozencohn, still from “Her Anticipation,” 2019. Color video with sound, 79:43 min.
Hattie Hardt, detail from “Transition,” 2019. Mixed-media installation.
Paula Stevenson, “The Psychos,” 2019. Charcoal and graphite on 45 panels.
Lingrong Wang, detail from “Untitled,” 2019. Magazines and clear Nielsen styrene sheets.
Rachel Kalman, detail from “Joachim von Ribbentrop, Adolf Hitler, and Burli,” 2018.
Mee Jey, “Central Periphery,” 2019. Fabric, adhesive, foam and motorized display base.
Jen Everett, “Unheard Sounds, Come Through,” 2019. Pigment prints, solvent transfer and found objects.
