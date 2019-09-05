Gephardt hosts ‘New in the Lou: What Does Ferguson Mean to Me?’

The Gephardt Institute for Civic and Community Engagement invites new members of the Washington University in St. Louis community to discuss Ferguson’s impact on the region at “New in the Lou: What Does Ferguson Mean to Me?” a series of moderated panel discussions.

The first panel, aimed at new undergraduates, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10. All will be held at the Stix House, 6470 Forsyth Blvd. Rob Wild, associate vice chancellor for student affairs and dean of students, will serve as moderator. Panelists include Stephanie Weiskopf, of the Center for Diversity and Inclusion; Nia Plump, a junior studying African and African-American studies in Arts & Sciences; Trenton Ellis, a Brown School student; and Ellie Myers, a board member of We Stories.

The second panel, for graduate students, is at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17; Vernon Mitchell, who leads academic engagement programs for University Libraries, will be the moderator.

Nicole Hudson, assistant vice chancellor of the Academy for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, will lead the panel for faculty and staff at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.

Although the programming is geared toward newcomers, all are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served. RSVP at the Gephardt Institute.

Stephanie Kurtzman, the Peter G. Sortino Director of the Gephardt Institute, said that each panel will introduce participants to a range of personal, organizational and academic perspectives and, she hopes, foster a commitment to engaging in the issues that continue to challenge the region.

“The Ferguson uprising that followed Michael Brown’s death called all of us at WashU to look both inward and outward with deeper attention to the role that we play in advancing equity — both on campus and as part of the St. Louis community,” Kurtzman said. “Collectively, we are more honest, focused and engaged with equity as both a lens and a vision for communities that foster access, opportunity and dignity for all.”