On Topic: Why are superheroes so popular?

Peter Coogan, lecturer in American Culture Studies, coordinator in the Brown School and author of Superhero: the Secret Origin of a Genre, talks about the origin of the superhero genre. We also asked him why he thinks super heroes are so popular for the September 2019 issue of the magazine. Check out the resulting comic strip here.
