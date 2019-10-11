Parking team offers updates, reminders

Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis is reminding the campus community of the latest changes to Metro bus routes; parking during high-volume events such as Parents and Family Weekend; and vehicle storage options in advance of the holidays.

Metro updates

As a reminder, the Metro ReImagined program resulted in changes that affect the routes and schedules of the #1 Gold, #2 Red and #5 Green line buses as of Sept. 30.

#1 Gold changes: This route now ends at the Mallinckrodt bus plaza. On weekdays, the Gold line runs every 30 minutes during the day. It runs every hour during evenings and weekends. View the new route here.

#2 Red changes: This route no longer serves Eastgate, Westgate, Skinker south of Wydown or the Richmond Heights and Maplewood-Manchester Transit Centers. The Red line runs every 30 minutes on weekdays and every hour on weekends. View the new route here.

#5 Green changes: This route is now served by a Metro bus instead of a Metro Call-A-Ride vehicle and runs every 30 minutes daily. View the new route here.

High-traffic events

Next month, Parents and Family Weekend will take place Nov. 1-3.

“We do not anticipate any significant disruptions to permit holders in any zone during Parents and Family Weekend,” said Marc Carlton, interim director of Parking & Transportation Services and director of business process improvement for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Operations and Technology Transfer.

Guests are encouraged to park in designated visitor parking spaces on campus, which are available in the Danforth University Center (DUC), East End, Millbrook and Snow Way garages as well as the top floor of the Wallace garage and the first level of the West Campus garage.

Visitors also can park in yellow spaces from 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. A permit is always required for red parking spaces.

Additional upcoming events include:



Century Club : On Nov. 14, Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic.

: On Nov. 14, Zone 3 permit holders may see a higher volume of traffic. Recognition Ceremony: On Dec. 14, traffic is expected to be higher than usual campuswide; however, because this event falls on a Saturday, disruption to permit holders should be minimal.

For the latest upcoming events, visit the team’s High Traffic Events page.

Vehicle storage

With the holidays approaching, the Parking and Transportation team also wants to remind the university community about the vehicle storage policy, which does not allow commuters to leave vehicles unattended on campus for more than 72 consecutive hours without prior written consent.

“There are times when we need to accommodate a large event, make emergency repairs or coordinate construction in various areas around campus,” Carlton said. “In these instances, we strive to provide 72-hour notice to ensure permit holders have ample time to move their vehicles. Those who leave their vehicles unattended longer than 72 hours may not be aware of the pending closure and could be towed.”

Those who need to leave their vehicles for longer periods may contact Parking & Transportation Services to learn about their options.

During fall, winter and spring breaks, the team offers vehicle storage to current permit holders for a small processing fee. After filling out an authorization form, permit holders will be asked to display a storage placard in the vehicle, which must be parked in the appropriate location assigned by Parking & Transportation.

Vehicle storage is not available during summer break, but the team can provide a list of facilities that will accommodate vehicles during the summer. Learn more on the vehicle storage page.

For additional information about parking and transportation, visit parking.wustl.edu.