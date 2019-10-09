Washington People: Stan Braude

You may not remember crossing paths with Stan Braude, professor of practice in biology, in the hallways of the biology buildings. He blends in perfectly in his natural habitat of McDonnell Hall, where professors are known for their unassuming nature and neutral-colored attire.

Enter his Arts & Sciences office on the Washington University in St. Louis campus, however, and the modest man with glasses and a beard will transport you all over the world. The bison dung, the cervical vertebrae of a giraffe and an assortment of rodent traps he designed for mole rats, tuco-tucos and giant pouched rats will further enrich your experience. A 15-minute question about the day’s lecture will easily turn into a two-hour conversation.

You might learn about the time he bought polarized sunglasses to avoid getting cataracts when doing research at the equator. Or about his fieldwork in Kenya studying naked mole rats.

Braude is not just an approachable professor with fascinating stories. He is also a talented teacher who instills in his students the skills that they need to prepare them for life outside of Washington University.

It is no surprise, then, that Braude was awarded the Arts & Sciences Distinguished Teaching Award. This award was established in 2014 to recognize faculty who demonstrate exceptional teaching and have had an impact on students.

Read more about Braude and his impact on students, as told in their own voices, on the Department of Biology website.