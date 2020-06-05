Burnham recognized by national microbiology society

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Carey-Ann D. Burnham, professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Award for Research and Leadership in Clinical Microbiology from the American Society for Microbiology.

The award recognizes an outstanding scientist and clinical microbiologist with distinguished research achievements and a record of innovation who has advanced the profession of clinical microbiology.

Also a professor of medicine, of molecular microbiology and of pediatrics, Burnham’s research focuses on antimicrobial resistance.

Read more on the School of Medicine site.