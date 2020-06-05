Burnham recognized by national microbiology society

Carey-Ann D. Burnham, professor of pathology and immunology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, has received the Award for Research and Leadership in Clinical Microbiology from the American Society for Microbiology.
The award recognizes an outstanding scientist and clinical microbiologist with distinguished research achievements and a record of innovation who has advanced the profession of clinical microbiology.
Also a professor of medicine, of molecular microbiology and of pediatrics, Burnham’s research focuses on antimicrobial resistance.
Read more on the School of Medicine site.
Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.