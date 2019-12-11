East end garage changes planned for spring semester

Parking & Transportation Services at Washington University in St. Louis has been reviewing usage and functionality of the east end garage to ensure it is delivering the best experience to both permit holders and visitors.

While plans are still being finalized, the team will be modifying parking spaces throughout the garage in the coming weeks to better improve traffic flow and accommodate visitors.

The majority of permit holders who park in the facility will not experience significant disruptions, but a few areas will be taken offline for restriping and painting.

“We are finalizing the details now and will share more information soon,” said Marc Carlton, interim director of Parking & Transportation Services and director of business process improvement for the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Operations and Technology Transfer. “Once we kick off the project, we will do our best to keep disruptions to a minimum.”

Winter break reminders

The Parking and Transportation Services Office, located on North Campus, will be closed from Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. During this period, phone assistance will be available at 314-935-5601 from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. except for Dec. 24, 25 and 31 and Jan. 1 (which are university holidays).

Parking and Transportation’s Danforth Campus satellite office, in the Women’s Building’s lower level, within the Campus Card Office, will be closed from Dec. 13 through Jan. 13. Regular hours will resume Jan. 14.

The West Campus and North Campus shuttles will not be in service during winter break, and the Campus Circulator and 560 Music Center shuttle will run on a limited schedule. To view availability, visit the Campus Circulator and 560 Music Center shuttle pages. Also, the accessible golf cart service will be unavailable from Dec. 21-Jan. 1. Regular operations will resume Jan. 2.

Starting at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, through 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, individuals are permitted to park in any visitor or yellow permit space in any zone for free. For those interested in changing zones, this is a good opportunity to try out a new location.

Vehicle storage is available between Dec. 9 and Jan. 12. Permit holders who wish to store vehicles must first purchase storage placards issued by Parking and Transportation. The rates are: free for red and yellow annual permit holders; $100 for evening and ParkSmart permit holders; and $200 for non-permit holders. Learn more on the vehicle storage webpage.

High-traffic events

Several high-traffic events are coming up. These, along with additional information, can be found on Parking and Transportation’s high-traffic events webpage.

On Dec. 14, traffic is expected to be higher than usual campuswide due to the December recognition ceremony; however, because this event falls on a Saturday, disruption to permit holders should be minimal. On. Jan. 31, a higher volume is anticipated on campus for Eliot Society Family Night.

For additional parking and transportation information, visit parking.wustl.edu.